OPS student injured in school altercation seeks review of her expulsion

A 13-year-old girl who suffered a concussion, bruises and cuts during a violent confrontation with another student last fall claims that she was unjustly expelled from Beveridge Magnet Middle School as a result of the altercation.
The girl and her family have filed a petition in Douglas County District Court. The family is seeking to have the case reviewed in hopes of reversing an earlier decision by the Omaha school board to uphold the girl's expulsion after an Oct. 5 altercation in a school hallway.
The girl was expelled for the rest of the semester on Oct. 6 for two violations of the district's student code of conduct — possessing a weapon other than a firearm and unlawful activity, according to documents presented to the school board during a Nov. 30 student discipline hearing.
Those violations stem from OPS's claims that the girl had a knife and that she used a can of WD-40 to spray the other student, in addition to her involvement in the altercation itself, according to the documents.
A 23-second video of the altercation was provided to The World-Herald by the girl's attorney, Benjamin Bramblett.
The video shows a female student, whose age is not indicated in the documents, attacking the 13-year-old girl about 7:35 a.m. during a passing period. The student throws the 13-year-old to the floor and repeatedly hits and kicks her while yanking her hair. A large group of students surrounds the two girls, recording on their cellphones and cheering.
The 13-year-old then pulls a can of WD-40 from inside her sleeve and sprays the other student, who was hitting her in the face, before the can is knocked out of her hand. The video does not show the 13-year-old making any other attempt to defend herself before she curls up on the floor to shield herself from the other student.
A knife can be seen on the floor, but there's no indication on the video where it came from.
Toward the end of the video, a male teacher steps into the circle of students and observes the altercation for a couple of seconds. The female student kicks the 13-year-old in the head one last time before the teacher steps between the students.
Allison Balus, an attorney from Baird Holm LLP, which represents OPS in legal matters, asked the school board to uphold the girl's expulsion during the Nov. 30 hearing, while also acknowledging that the girl was "badly injured and probably somewhat traumatized."
"I've watched the videos of the incident multiple times, and they're really difficult to watch," she said. "In the end, Student B, the other student involved in the incident, even after a teacher intervened, went back for one last kick to the head."
The 13-year-old said in a statement provided at the hearing that she was taken to the hospital because of her injuries and suffered a concussion along with bruises and cuts on multiple parts of her body.
The other student received medical attention from the school nurse after she was sprayed in the eyes with WD-40, according to hearing documents.
Bramblett said Omaha police officers came to the emergency room and issued a citation to the 13-year-old. She faces a third-degree assault charge, according to court documents.
The 13-year-old spent the rest of last semester going to school remotely, Bramblett said. She has transferred to a different school in the district for this semester.
Bramblett said that the 13-year-old had no prior violations of the code of conduct at Beveridge and that videos of the attack that circulated on social media made the situation "double humiliating."
The other student was suspended for three to 10 days and was allowed to return to Beveridge, Bramblett said. She faces an assault charge, according to hearing documents.
OPS officials declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.
Bramblett said a petition for appellate review was filed in district court for several reasons, including alleged due process violations and a lack of substantial evidence.
The girl's attorney says district officials directly approached the girl and got her to write a statement, despite Bramblett saying that the girl would not make any statements and that all communication had to go through him. Officials also approached the girl's mother at the grocery store in an attempt to get her to make a statement.
Bramblett also said the girl's expulsion was based largely on unauthenticated anonymous student statements that presented varying accounts of what happened.
"All these statements were subsequent to the situation," he said. "The stuff (OPS) used as far as evidence would be held out of court under the rules of evidence."
Balus testified in the student discipline hearing that the first violation of the OPS student code of conduct — possessing a weapon other than a firearm — was proven based on a testimony from a few students that the 13-year-old had a knife, along with the girl's own statement that she had WD-40 and used it, according to hearing documents.
Bramblett said it can't be proven that the knife found on the floor was the 13-year-old's. The girl denied that it was hers in her statement.
"There is no video showing handling (of) a knife," Bramblett said in the Nov. 30 hearing. "There's video showing a knife in proximity to my client, but it's also in proximity to the person attacking my client."
The knife was archived in the Omaha Police Department's crime lab and wasn't tested for fingerprints because the blade was too short for it to be used in a criminal charge, according to hearing documents.
Bramblett said the can of WD-40, which the girl said she had to help unstick buttons on her iPad, wasn't used to purposely harm the student hitting her, only as a defense.
"I think in a desperate situation you have to rely on whatever you can rely on to stop receiving a beating," he said. "And that's exactly what she did."
Balus said the second code of conduct violation, unlawful activity, was proven based on the physical altercation and other evidence suggesting that the 13-year-old "sought out a violent confrontation" with the other student.
In the 13-year-old's statement, she describes being continuously bullied by the student who attacked her, and by other students.
She said it started with insults and cyberbullying and grew worse.
Beveridge counselors had previously issued the girl a "safe pass" to go to the counselor's office during times when she might encounter a bullying student, Bramblett said. It also allows a student to have an escort when moving about school.
Instead of using her safe pass, she went to the gym — where the other student was — to wait before the passing period began, Balus said.
In surveillance video, the 13-year-old can be seen sitting in the bleachers with dozens of other students before exiting the gym with the crowd when the bell rings.
"She could have stayed in the gym, she could have hung back and waited, she could have gone a different direction," Balus said at the hearing. "But instead what you can see in that video is she snakes her way through the crowd to get closer and closer to Student B."
Bramblett said the district's rationale is shocking.
"My client's failure to hide out or hide in the counselor's office essentially brought this situation on," he said. "And I just don't see (how) that doesn't amount to victim blaming."
Bramblett said the hearing will be on Feb. 10 at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1701 Farnam St.