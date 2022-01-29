OPS student injured in school altercation seeks review of her expulsion

The 13-year-old then pulls a can of WD-40 from inside her sleeve and sprays the other student, who was hitting her in the face, before the can is knocked out of her hand. The video does not show the 13-year-old making any other attempt to defend herself before she curls up on the floor to shield herself from the other student.

A knife can be seen on the floor, but there's no indication on the video where it came from.

Toward the end of the video, a male teacher steps into the circle of students and observes the altercation for a couple of seconds. The female student kicks the 13-year-old in the head one last time before the teacher steps between the students.

Allison Balus, an attorney from Baird Holm LLP, which represents OPS in legal matters, asked the school board to uphold the girl's expulsion during the Nov. 30 hearing, while also acknowledging that the girl was "badly injured and probably somewhat traumatized."

"I've watched the videos of the incident multiple times, and they're really difficult to watch," she said. "In the end, Student B, the other student involved in the incident, even after a teacher intervened, went back for one last kick to the head."