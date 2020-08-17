OPS students head back to school — sort of

Power on those iPads, Omaha Public Schools students. It's time to log on.
OPS students are starting this school year on Tuesday the same way they ended the last one — remotely. OPS, the largest school district in the state, joins many other urban school districts starting the year with remote-only learning.
OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced the remote start to the school year earlier this month. Logan said that in the few days that OPS staff were back in schools preparing for the new year, critical numbers of staff had to quarantine or be tested for COVID-19.
That continues to be a problem for OPS. A staff member at King Science and Technology Magnet Center tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and others are under quarantine.
At a school board meeting Monday night, several board members said they were happy with the remote start and thanked teachers and staff for their work prepping for the unusual school year.
"People will remember this moment," board President Marque Snow said. "They remember the moment when Omaha Public Schools and the City of Omaha took the right step in history and protected our community and did not experiment with a virus."
School districts like Millard, Lincoln, Papillion La Vista, Bellevue and Ralston have welcomed students back for in-person learning with restrictions and procedures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Westside Community Schools, the Elkhorn Public Schools and the Springfield Platteview Community Schools all start school Tuesday.
Among the districts that have opened, multiple cases of COVID-19 have been reported, leading to some teachers and students having to quarantine.
Using a mix of federal dollars and district money, OPS spent almost $40 million on iPads that can be used even if a student doesn't have Wi-Fi.
Logan said the district has handed out 30,000 iPads, and another shipment is due Friday. Every OPS student should have an iPad by the end of September.
This spring and earlier this month, teachers participated in professional development to better learn how to teach remotely.
Teachers will be delivering their lessons from their classrooms and school buildings.
Student start and end times will mirror the regular school day. A district spokesperson said the day includes multiple breaks from the screen for movement, practice work, hands-on learning and other activities.
Students will use Microsoft Teams to log into their classes every day. Teachers will use the same student information system to take attendance remotely that they use for in-person learning.
Individual schools hosted supply pick-up events to make sure that students have what they need for the start of the school year, including iPads, workbooks, novels and other materials.
Logan has repeatedly said OPS is better prepared to teach remotely now than it was in March, when schools abruptly closed. Some students couldn't do the work because they didn't have Wi-Fi or the devices. Other students lacked motivation to do school work because it wasn't graded.
School board Vice President Shavonna Holman urged patience as teachers, students and families enter the new remote learning territory with new devices on Tuesday.
"We're very hopeful that things will go as smoothly as possible," she said.
Our best staff photos of August 2020
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.