OPS students head back to school — sort of

This spring and earlier this month, teachers participated in professional development to better learn how to teach remotely.

Teachers will be delivering their lessons from their classrooms and school buildings.

Student start and end times will mirror the regular school day. A district spokesperson said the day includes multiple breaks from the screen for movement, practice work, hands-on learning and other activities.

Students will use Microsoft Teams to log into their classes every day. Teachers will use the same student information system to take attendance remotely that they use for in-person learning.

Individual schools hosted supply pick-up events to make sure that students have what they need for the start of the school year, including iPads, workbooks, novels and other materials.

Logan has repeatedly said OPS is better prepared to teach remotely now than it was in March, when schools abruptly closed. Some students couldn't do the work because they didn't have Wi-Fi or the devices. Other students lacked motivation to do school work because it wasn't graded.

School board Vice President Shavonna Holman urged patience as teachers, students and families enter the new remote learning territory with new devices on Tuesday.