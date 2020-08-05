OPS students petition district for remote start to year, worry about their teachers

The students wrote that they "do not want to be transmission vectors for our peers, teachers or family members."

Long said the students think OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan will make the right decision, just like she did in the spring when concerns about the coronavirus prompted the closure of the district's schools. Long said they also know remote learning had some problems but teachers have had more training on teaching virtually, and OPS has purchased iPads for all students in the district.

When asked how the students felt about not starting their senior year in school, Long said it's a matter of putting public safety first and personal wants second.

Long encouraged everyone in the City of Omaha to make good decisions. A big part of the reason students can't go back to school safely is because people are not social distancing properly, he said.

The students' open letter can be found at safeschoolsomaha.com.

Photos: Our best staff photos of August 2020

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.