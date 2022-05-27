OPS students walk out of class to protest gun violence following Uvalde shooting

School shootings have followed today's high school students like a shadow that will never go away.

They were in middle school or at the cusp of junior high when 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and then 10 more at Santa Fe High School in Texas that same year.

They were just entering public education when 26 children were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — some students the exact same age as the victims.

Central High School sophomore Jade Strider organized a student walkout Friday to protest gun violence following the school shooting this week in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed.

South High School students also organized their own protest on Friday and Benson High School students walked out of class on Thursday.

In an email sent to Central parents, Principal Dionne Kirksey said students who walked out of class were marked truant. The students who were gathered on Dodge Street said they were told by building administration that they couldn't participate in the walkout and some said they were told they wouldn't be let back in the building. District officials denied this and said all students were allowed to return and complete their last day.

"We all share in the grief our students feel. We respect and support the right of our students to advocate for causes that are important to them," Kirskey said in the email.

Strider said the walk-out was for the government officials and lawmakers who have been negligent in creating gun control laws and protecting America's youth.

"Every time a major shooting happens, the adults have all said 'never again', and then they let more happen," Strider said.

On their last day of school, more than 30 students walked out of class — some even had finals — at about 10 a.m. to protest along Dodge Street.

They held up signs scrawled in colorful marker that read: "Protect our lives," "Protect our schools" and "No more gun violence." One read "Say their names" with all 21 victims' names on the sign.

Fists high in the air, they chanted phrases like "How many bodies? How many lives? Before you decide, open your eyes" and "Our bodies, our lives, our futures on the line."

The group of students' chants grew stronger and more confident with each passing car that honked in support.

Strider said there is a crippling cycle that occurs every time a school shooting occurs: information is distributed by the media, followed by people across the country sending their thoughts and prayers to the victims' families, "many with hollow and empty meaning," they said.

"And then people have debates on social media about gun violence and how we need to do something, and then we eventually all forget about it," Strider said. "And then it rinses and repeats."

Strider said OPS students have experienced the threats of violence in different ways over the years. They pointed to most recently when Central High went into lockdown on May 12 after school officials heard reports of an armed student.

They said it terrified a lot of students, making them feel uncertain about the possibility of their school becoming a target someday.

State Sen. Tony Vargas also made an appearance at the walkout on Friday. He said he didn't want the Central students to feel alone.

"I wanted to let you know that elected officials are listening to you. Your voices are extremely powerful," he said. "I know this is an upsetting time. It's upsetting for me and people in the community, but we need to hear from you and I should be the one listening."

Vargas said lawmakers and local officials need to take action by not just infusing more mental health services in schools, but creating common sense gun laws like background and mental wellness checks on all firearm sales, along with supporting public safety.

"I'm really thankful for everyone who has come out here. It wasn't as big as we thought, but having a senator come out, that was a lot more than we were expecting," said sophomore Kiliki Farquhar. "And we're very happy about that."

This isn't the first time Central students have taken to the sidewalks to protest gun violence. In 2018, they joined roughly 4,000 others from Omaha and Lincoln schools to organize walkouts on the 19th anniversary of the attack on Columbine High School.

Social media videos and images around the country have also captured students walking out of class in more than a dozen states this week.

Maria Rosales Delgado, an Omaha Public Schools parent, said she's afraid to send her three children to school next year. As a student herself at Millard West High School on Jan. 5, 2011, she experienced a lockdown as a student shot and killed one administrator and injured another at Millard South High School. Delgado said she experienced a sliver of what Uvalde family members experienced this week because her cousin was a student at Millard South at the time of the 2011 shooting.

"I am so scared that I might have to homeschool (my kids) because I don’t know what to do," she said. "I see all the lives that were lost and it breaks my heart. As a mother, I can’t imagine what they are going through and it’s really scary to see what happened."

Chinolita Molina, an OPS parent of two, said she thinks the U.S. government has failed children.

"How many more children need to be slaughtered for policies and change to happen?" Molina said.

One OPS fourth grade teacher, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said it was extremely hard to go to class the day after the Uvalde massacre. He couldn't help but look at his students — laughing, smiling and talking — and "imagine a monster walking in and killing them."

Worse yet, his elementary school also had a coincidental lockdown drill that morning, practicing for exactly what happened the day before in Texas.

"For our children, we need to come together as a community, and decide that thoughts and prayers are not enough," he said. "Thoughts and prayers can't explain to my fourth grade class that they are safe. Thoughts and prayers can't extinguish the anguish felt by an entire community. Thoughts and prayers don't bring sons and daughters back. Something must change."

