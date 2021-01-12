 Skip to main content
OPS students will return to attending school five days a week in person
OPS students will return to attending school five days a week in person

Omaha Public Schools students will begin attending school five days a week in person starting next month.

Omaha Public Schools students will attend school five days a week starting next month.

The largest school district in the state made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in a letter to students and families. The letter said elementary and middle schools will transition to five days in-person per week on Feb. 2. High schools will transition to five days in-person per week on Feb. 17.

There will be no school for elementary and middle school students on February 1 and no school for high school students on February 16.

Remote learning will continue to be an option for students. The letter told families to contact their students' school if they want to change how their student is learning. 

It will be the first time this school year and the first time since March that OPS students will attend school in-person five days a week. 

Since in-person lessons resumed in October, the district has been following the Family 3/2 model. Under that model, students throughout the district are divided into two groups, each of which attends school in person part of the week.

That model will continue until the February transition dates. 

"Five days of in-person academic, social and emotional instruction will best help our students move forward," Superintendent Cheryl Logan said in the letter to families. "Though routines will look different, we will keep responsible operations at the forefront as a local and national leader in school health and safety."

On Monday the Douglas County Health Department reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths. The number of deaths in the county connected to the pandemic is now at 522.

The Health Department reported medical and surgical beds were at 74% occupancy with 394 beds available, and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 65% rate with 118 beds available.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

