OPS students will return to attending school five days a week in person

Omaha Public Schools students will attend school five days a week starting next month.

The largest school district in the state made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in a letter to students and families. The letter said elementary and middle schools will transition to five days in-person per week on Feb. 2. High schools will transition to five days in-person per week on Feb. 17.

There will be no school for elementary and middle school students on February 1 and no school for high school students on February 16.

Remote learning will continue to be an option for students. The letter told families to contact their students' school if they want to change how their student is learning.

It will be the first time this school year and the first time since March that OPS students will attend school in-person five days a week.

Since in-person lessons resumed in October, the district has been following the Family 3/2 model. Under that model, students throughout the district are divided into two groups, each of which attends school in person part of the week.

That model will continue until the February transition dates.