OPS substitute teacher accused of calling student a racial slur

An Omaha Public Schools substitute teacher is on leave as the district investigates reports that the teacher called a student a racial slur and pushed her out of a classroom at Lewis and Clark Middle School.

OPS parent Annette Harris lodged a police report detailing the incident, which involved her daughter and two other students who were in the classroom at the time, according to their parents.

According to the police report, Harris' daughter went to the restroom on Feb. 11, and when she returned she saw a friend crying in the classroom. Harris' daughter tried talking to her friend, but substitute teacher Robin Whitman blocked her and told her to go to her seat, according to the police report.

When Harris' daughter asked the friend what was wrong, Whitman said "shut up and go sit down" before becoming angry and verbally aggressive.

The report says Harris' daughter then heard Whitman call her a "f——g b——" as she walked away. Harris, who spoke to The World-Herald, disputes this detail. She said Whitman called her daughter the expletive as she left for the bathroom, not after she returned. In both accounts, Harris' daughter returned from the bathroom to find her friend crying and Whitman being verbally aggressive.

The World-Herald was unable to reach Whitman for comment. A person answered a phone number listed for Whitman but, when asked if they worked with OPS, the person said "you have the wrong number" and hung up.

In the report, Harris said her daughter — who heard Whitman call another student a racial slur — "couldn't take it anymore" and asked a friend to call her mother. The report says Harris heard Whitman yelling through the phone.

As Harris' daughter was trying to leave the classroom, Whitman allegedly ran over, swung the door open, placed her hand on the girl's lower back and pushed her out the door, according to the police report.

OPS parent Breland Butler told The World-Herald that his daughter also asked to go to the restroom during the class period. After being asked to wait multiple times, Whitman allegedly said she could go and then called Butler's daughter a racial slur. According to Butler, Whitman said "just like you people, f——g n——" as his daughter left the room.

Porschea McAllister, the third OPS parent, told The World-Herald that her daughter witnessed the entire interaction and confirmed the situation escalated after both students went to the restroom.

All three students left the classroom and went to the office to notify school officials about what was said, according to their parents. McAllister, Harris and Butler ended up picking up their daughters to go home.

McAllister said when she got to the school to pick up her daughter, she saw more than six students, mostly Black or Hispanic, sitting in the office who were upset and crying about what had happened in the classroom.

McAllister said she eventually was asked by school officials to meet with Whitman, who denied everything.

McAllister said school officials expressed doubt because of some inconsistences in the students' accounts of the incident.

Butler said he also talked to school officials about their response to Whitman's alleged actions.

"(School officials) were just trying to tell me what was going on and that the class was unruly. And I was like, I get that, but there's no way that race should ever come into this. It's inexcusable. You are the teacher — compose yourself."

No charges were filed as a result of the police report because the school district is handling the investigation, said officer Phil Anson, a spokesman with the Omaha Police Department.

In a statement, OPS said the district is aware of the incident and Whitman is not working anywhere in the district pending further investigation.

"Our administrative team responded to the situation immediately and we have been working directly with our students and families over the past few days to gather more information," the district said in a statement. "Student and staff well-being is our highest priority. We value providing an open and inclusive environment."

Jeaneen Talbott, interim principal, sent a similar statement in an email to Lewis and Clark families Wednesday night.

"Students who witnessed the interaction may want to talk about their feelings regarding this incident, and we encourage you to have a dialogue with them to help them understand what happened," she said in the email.

