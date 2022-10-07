OPS suffering from school bus driver shortage 'of devastating proportion'

Tashena BhreAn Lewellyn’s two boys are supposed to get picked up from their street at 8:14 a.m. to make it to Druid Hill Elementary on time.

Last week, the boys stood outside for 30 minutes waiting for a school bus that didn’t come. Because BhreAn Lewellyn has to leave for work at 8:45 a.m., she ended up having to drive them to school four days in a row.

“In the afternoons, they are supposed to be dropped off at 4:26 p.m., but they’ve come home as late as 5:30 p.m.,” BhreAn Lewellyn said. “What are parents supposed to do when they have to get to work, or have appointments, but the kids are an hour late getting home — with no notification from the school?”

Omaha Public Schools’ bus driver shortage has only worsened since the beginning of the school year, district officials say. At Monday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Cheryl Logan stressed to community members that OPS is “very aware” that families continue to see transportation delays on a daily basis.

“The long and short of it is that there are not enough drivers to get our students to school each day in a timely manner,” Logan said on Monday. “It’s impacting their ability to get to class on time and (receive) services. We are really, at this point, impacted by a driver shortage that is of devastating proportion in our school district.”

Logan said the district had hoped to hire more drivers by the end of the first quarter of the school year, but it hasn’t been able to find people, even with a $2,000 hiring bonus.

Logan said the district can’t say its bus driver shortage will improve in the immediate future. In case the shortage doesn’t improve, Logan said, OPS is rolling out a group study to brainstorm different solutions to improve transportation beyond hiring more drivers.

A few days before the start of the school year, OPS officials said the district was still short of drivers but that families should expect fewer delays than last year. At a Sept. 8 board meeting, Logan said the district was at a standstill in hiring staff, including transportation employees.

OPS uses an outside vendor, Student Transportation of America, to cover most of the district’s bus routes. OPS drivers pick up the rest, mostly special education.

Before the school year began, 93% of routes staffed by Student Transportation of America were covered. That number dropped to 84% as of Sept. 8 and rose to 86% a week later, according to district data. Of the routes managed by OPS drivers, 83% were covered the first week of school. That had dropped to 81% as of Sept. 30.

The majority of the 18,000 OPS students who are bused use buses from Student Transportation of America, while the district transports about 2,000 special education students, said Trevis Sallis, director of student transportation for OPS.

Sallis said that while the Student Transportation of America is not meeting the district’s expectations right now, OPS officials are still working closely with the company to try to improve busing services. A representative from Student Transportation of America did not respond to a request for comment on the company’s performance.

The amount of routes left uncovered is leaving many parents in limbo, said Sara Jensen, a mother of a Beveridge Middle School student, during public comment on Monday.

Jensen said her seventh grade daughter, Asta, has been late to school on average 10 minutes every day because of bus delays. On most days, she waits for an hour to 90 minutes after school for her bus to take her back home. Jensen said she waits with a group of other students in the cafeteria and is lucky to get home by 5 p.m.

“This disrupts her learning, this disrupts other people’s learning, and it’s unacceptable in a district that talks about every minute counts,” Jensen said.

Asta said at the meeting that the transportation issues make her constantly stressed about whether she will make it to school on time.

“It makes it very hard to focus on schoolwork and get homework done at night,” she said. “How long do I have to wait in the mornings, not even sure the bus will pick me up?”

In an email sent to OPS families Wednesday, Sallis said the district is preparing for colder weather to mix with transportation delays. The email said that parents should expect their children to spend more time on the bus because of traffic. Additionally, bus drivers might be unable to pick up a child during bad weather. While required transportation will be provided, services might be modified in the future.

Sallis said that to ensure student safety for those waiting for a school bus, children should return to their homes if their bus hasn’t arrived within 15 minutes of the scheduled pick-up time.

Parents should call the district’s transportation hotline, 531-299-0140, to report a missing bus and the district will send another to the student’s address. Any students who are late to school because of transportation issues are excused.

In the email, Sallis said families will receive notification of any delays by phone, text message and email. Several parents, including BhreAn Lewellyn and Jensen, have reported they haven’t received any notification.

Sallis said the bus driver shortage continues to be a national problem that has no quick fix.

School districts around the U.S. are experiencing similar issues, which have stretched throughout the pandemic. On Monday, St. Louis Public Schools in Missouri shortened its school days to help reduce transportation issues. Last month, Franklin Public Schools in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, canceled 22 bus routes because of the lack of drivers.

In the Omaha metro area, the shortage’s intensity varies from district to district.

Amanda Oliver, spokeswoman for Bellevue Public Schools, said the district is currently experiencing a shortage with nine open bus driver positions.

“Thankfully we have other transportation department staff who all pitch in during this time and drive, so our routes are always covered,” Oliver said.

Ralston Public Schools and Papillion La Vista Community Schools aren’t experiencing any shortages, according to district officials.

Millard Public Schools also is not having problems with transportation, but Rebecca Kleeman, district spokeswoman, said that’s partly due to how much smaller the district is than OPS.

“We are smaller with neighborhood schools, and most students do not take the bus,” Kleeman said. “We have run into a few challenges for buses for athletics and activities, but nothing we haven’t been able to manage.”

Logan said Monday that OPS has openings for part-time and full-time driver positions and that the district will also pay for people to get their commercial driver’s license.

“There is no quick or simple solution to these challenges. We are grateful to the drivers who care for our children each day. Sometimes drivers (will feel) like they’re being criticized, and that’s not the case at all,” Logan said. “But the only way that this is going to get better is if we have more drivers.”