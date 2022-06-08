OPS summer school enrollment at 13,500 and climbing as first session begins

A career in education wasn’t on Lillian Nero’s radar as she prepared for her last summer before her senior year at Omaha North High School in 2021.

But Nero had second thoughts when the Omaha Public Schools announced it would pay student interns to help mentor elementary students during the summer school program, called Next Level Learning.

“When I saw it, I thought, ‘Do I really want to do that?’ because I wasn’t set on education at all,” she said.

On her first day, her supervisor asked her if she wanted to be a teacher and she said "no." His response: That will change by the end of this internship. And it did, she said. When applications opened again for this summer's program, she rushed to apply.

“(It was because) I was really having the chance to work with students one-on-one and seeing how education affects students differently,” Nero said. “Just seeing they need more teachers and more people willing to help … I’m down to help.”

The district Wednesday kicked off this summer’s first session of Next Level Learning at 17 elementary schools, 10 middle schools and seven high schools.

Superintendent Cheryl Logan said 13,500 students were registered to learn this summer as of this week, but she expects that number to jump as more students decide to enroll.

“We didn’t turn students away and I have to be honest, that number is going to probably grow tremendously,” she said. “We had a lot of kids show up even just today.”

Last summer, the district had about 18,000 students attend Next Level Learning because they offered open enrollment for everyone, a move intended to help as many students as possible to recover learning lost during COVID-19.

Logan said numbers are lower this year because the district took a more traditional approach — opening summer sessions to students with specific criteria first to ensure there was adequate staffing.

“As we had additional staff, we opened it up (more), and kind of like a gate, we finally opened it up to everyone,” she said.

The district raised Next Level Learning pay for teachers and other certified staff earlier this year to recruit more employees to work this summer. Teachers now receive $40 per hour, while principals, psychologists, bilingual liaisons, social workers and other staff receive anywhere from $30-$50 per hour.

Logan said she doesn't know how many more staff members signed up for Next Level Learning because of the increase, but she wants employees this summer to be compensated because of rising inflation.

"It seemed to do the trick for many staff. And we appreciate that," she said.

Nero chose to work at Fontenelle Elementary because that’s where she went to school as a child.

"I had some of the best teachers ever here, so I really want to continue to help out and make an impact that my teachers made on me," she said.

She starts her day as an intern around 8:30 a.m., greeting students in the cafeteria and helping with breakfast duty before heading into the classroom.

While people might picture bare classrooms in the summer, Next Level Learning rooms look anything but. They are full of bright colors, motivational displays and posters that instruct students to be kind, work hard and listen to others. Children's magazines are displayed featuring summer activities and the calendars are turned to feature upcoming events in June and July.

In one second-grade classroom at Fontenelle, the emotions of students on their first day of Next Level Learning were scrawled on the white board: excited, happy, scared, nervous.

Nero is one of 30 student interns at Fontenelle helping the elementary students adjust to summer learning. All student interns get paid around $14 an hour and have the choice to work all summer, which Nero said she is doing.

In the classroom, Nero meets with her students one-on-one to teach literacy while also assisting the classroom’s certified teacher with recess, other lessons and dismissal.

The school has about 30 certified staff to teach 300 students during the two sessions this June and July, said Elijah Simmons, the Next Level Learning principal for Fontenelle.

Simmons said students focus on reading and math, but teachers incorporate project-based learning in the afternoon. He said schools try to come up with projects that create experiences for students to make Next Level Learning more engaging.

"We have National Inventors Hall of Fame STEM kits that provide the students the ability to work hands on with STEM activities," Simmons said as one example. "I believe their ability to work hands on with those things was something that doesn't exist during the regular school day."

Nero said working as a summer school intern only solidifies her desire to become an educator, even as the field becomes more difficult for teachers around the nation. The Omaha metro area is losing teachers as the pandemic continues and working conditions become more challenging.

Nero said because her dad was a middle school teacher for almost 15 years, she was able to see "the joys in teaching" before issues were made worse with COVID-19.

"But it's really hard when you go to school and see how drained your teachers are. It's really discouraging. ... I feel like more people want to go into a different field, but you can tie that all back into education at the end of the day," she said. "It's just a matter of them really being placed in that situation and seeing it from the teacher's perspective, because that's really what helped me."

