OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan announces resignation in June 2023

Cheryl Logan, superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools, will resign in June 2023.

Logan announced her resignation Tuesday, saying she was homesick and wanted to move closer to her family, who reside near the East Coast.

"I have an opportunity lined up that I will announce when it's appropriate," Logan said at a press conference. "I do want to say that the most important thing to me right now is to finish strong. We have a semester ahead of us, a lot of work to get done and a lot of plans in motion."

Logan, 60, has been in her role since 2018, when she joined the district after serving as chief of academic support of the School District of Philadelphia.

In April, Logan withdrew from a superintendent search for the Fairfax County Public Schools. She was a finalist for the job in Fairfax, Virginia.

Her contract, which included a $329,113 base salary, was renewed through 2025 in July.

Logan said she was homesick before her contract was renewed, but had thought her job position would work with her family.

"It's time for me to go home," she said. "To be honest, I have job opportunity after job opportunity, it's not a question of whether I will have job opportunities. It really is about having an opportunity to be with the people that I love."

Reflecting on her time in OPS, Logan said she thinks her most important work so far has been early childhood literacy. She said early childhood literacy will be one of her main priorities during her remaining months on the job.

"That's really what I want to focus on," Logan said. "I already regularly read to children and things like that, but I think I want to dig in a little more and set the next superintendent up with some information that I've gathered."

Logan said she will continue to serve on Gov.-elect Jim Pillen's school finance reform committee to update Nebraska's state aid formula, though she said she doesn't know how much she will help.

Shavonna Holman, school board president, said in a statement Tuesday that the board is extremely thankful for her expertise and dedication to students.

"The joy she finds in preparing young people for success in college, career and life is unmistakable," Holman said. "In our time together, we have accomplished a great deal for students and staff."

Logan has led the district through many transitions, including the challenges of the pandemic.

The district also has been through several obstacles under her leadership.

Teachers have expressed for more than a year that the extra weight of subbing for co-workers, having larger class sizes and feeling unappreciated have taken a toll on their lives.

Staff retention has been an issue for the district. Nearly 600 educators left OPS in May, a 40% jump from the previous school year’s resignation numbers.

Logan said the next superintendent will have to realize that not everything will be positive in the job.

"They really have to be able to function knowing that there are going to be a lot of things that they can't predict, or there will be a certain amount of instability based on what our current context is," Logan said. "It's not for the weak. It's not for the timid."

Holman said important work ahead includes focusing on the strategic plan while preparing for a comprehensive search for the district's next superintendent.

"We have extraordinary staff throughout our district, and the best students and families," Holman said. "Our district is well-positioned to continue its leadership on a local and national level. Look for more communication and opportunities to engage through the months to come."

