Superintendent Cheryl Logan is wrapping up her time as the leader of Nebraska’s largest school district.

Looking back at her tenure in an interview with The World-Herald, Logan said she wouldn’t have done anything differently these past five years. It’s a period of time in the Omaha Public Schools that has been filled with a myriad of obstacles: teacher shortages, transportation issues, rising student misbehavior, declining achievement, pandemic fallout and more.

“You don’t get to choose the circumstances of your leadership — you choose a job and the job chooses you. And you work through it with your team,” Logan said. “I’m really reflective, especially about decision-making ... every decision that was made or executed, even the ones we had to make quickly with the time allotted, we were thoughtful, we brought in resources or experts to help us make those decisions and executed them.”

Logan, 60, has been the superintendent for OPS since 2018, when she joined the district after serving as chief of academic support of the School District of Philadelphia. She officially announced her resignation in December, saying she was homesick and wanted to move closer to her family, who reside near the East Coast.

Throughout the past five years, Logan has led the district through many transitions, with much of her time spent in the thick of the pandemic.

Logan said she is also proud of her part in the implementation of Legislative Bill 147, which was introduced by State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward in 2021. The measure puts the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems in charge of managing the troubled OPS pension system, starting in 2024.

“Being able to move LB 147 into its inception ... to move that all the way across the finish line — it was even vetoed by the governor and overridden by the Legislature — that’s a big deal for a school superintendent,” Logan said. “For something that, (while) it doesn’t have impact on instruction every day, having a sound pension system means that we have resources to do the things we need to do for kids.”

She said actions like that aren’t necessarily what people think about when they imagine a superintendent’s job, which has come with its own set of challenges.

Staff shortages in all areas have plagued the district, recently causing widespread transportation problems because of a lack of bus drivers.

Teacher retention has also been an ongoing issue. Nearly 600 educators left OPS in May 2022, a 40% jump from the previous school year’s resignation numbers.

Logan said she thinks shortages are going to be “particularly acute” this school year.

“I think we will look back on last year as not as bad as we thought it was,” Logan said. “I was hoping for more aggressive measures around the state that have not really happened yet. Sometimes people have to feel the the ultimate pain in order to be as aggressive as they need to. There are not enough people to deliver as we once did.”

Teacher shortages, in part, have been caused by the extra weight of subbing for co-workers, having larger class sizes and feeling unappreciated.

For the past couple of years, teachers have voiced their concerns through the Omaha Education Association or at public meetings themselves, saying they don’t feel heard by Logan and other top-level administrators.

Candice Balkovic, a former OPS educator, said during a previous interview with The World-Herald that she felt teachers have not trusted Logan and other top district officials.

“I will acknowledge Cheryl Logan as the superintendent; I have no idea what she does. And I’m sure she does a lot. And it’s all very, very important for the district. But if she was more transparent about that, there’d be more understanding there (about) what she’s doing behind the scenes,” Balkovic said. “Instead, it’s just supposed to be, like, ‘trust me, trust me, trust me. I’m doing it. I’m doing it.’ But do we matter? Are you listening?”

Michelle Settlemyer, president of the Omaha Education Association, said Logan has been very progressive in leading the district, a trait that has created a lot of negative attacks on her character.

“As we all know, change is really hard. And when you’re forced out of your comfort zone, you lash out and attack the people that are causing that discomfort,” Settlemyer said. “I think a lot of times she was the brunt of that.”

Logan responded to some of the concerns last year by forming a staff morale task force. The group has been meeting to discuss ways to boost morale on the building level and districtwide.

Settlemyer said the task force is still in its planning phase, forming goals for this summer and the upcoming school year.

When asked about her impact on student academic achievement, Logan said that “we never took our eyes off the ball.” She said the district realized there would be setbacks because of children being out of school due to COVID-19.

“Student achievement will improve because we will recover. I won’t be here for that, but I’m looking forward to that recovery, because it is imminent,” Logan said. “I’m very proud of the teachers who will make sure (of) that academic achievement, because ultimately, they’re the ones in the classroom — they have the most direct impact on whether children are achieving.”

OPS has recently dealt with declining test scores that rank lower than state averages. The district did keep students out of school longer than other metro suburban schools — four days before students were scheduled to return to classrooms in the 2020-21 school year, it was decided they would switch to remote learning instead.

“The board of education came to me on the night before that and they wanted to go remote. As the chief executive officer, I effected that,” Logan said. “I don’t look back on the decisions of the board of education and am critical of the decisions they made. They were thoughtful.”

Settlemyer commended Logan’s handling of OPS during the height of the pandemic, saying she made decisions in the best interest of students and staff. Logan did receive a national award last year for her leadership during the pandemic.

“I think Dr. Logan handled the COVID pandemic very, very well,” Settlemyer said. “She canceled athletics where a lot of region metro schools did not and she took a lot of flack for that. We were able to keep our numbers low.”

Another impact on student achievement has been rising student misbehavior, an issue becoming more common in recent years, especially through the pandemic.

Logan said she was happy to help increase family engagement this year, a strategy to help curb misbehavior. This included more communication with parents, family events and home visits.

“I think kids follow the lead of the adults in their lives and around them,” Logan said. “And, you know, has it been better this year? Absolutely. Much more calm.”

Settlemyer said while misbehavior might be down from the last couple of years districtwide, it really varies building to building.

“There’s some buildings that are doing very, very well and then there’s others that are really struggling,” Settlemyer said. “We have to look at why they’re struggling. Is it a mixture of students? Is it a mixture of the leadership? I mean, what are leading to these big issues in these buildings that we’re having?”

Logan said she isn’t ready to disclose her next steps after her term ends on June 30, but her focus will be on helping the interim superintendent transition. The school board appointed Matthew Ray, previous board secretary and deputy superintendent, to serve as interim until the next superintendent is hired.

“It’s not about me — I know that because I am female and African American that I’m an enigma here. But I want to keep the focus on Mr. Ray, supporting him for the transition, which I’m very proud of,” Logan said. “I can give him some pearls of wisdom and move forward. But I’m very grateful for the opportunity to serve the city.”

Public school districts in the Omaha metro area Bellevue Public Schools Bennington Public Schools Douglas County West Community Schools Elkhorn Public Schools Fort Calhoun Community Schools Gretna Public Schools Millard Public Schools Omaha Public Schools Papillion La Vista Community Schools Ralston Public Schools Westside Community Schools