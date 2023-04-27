Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan will move to a higher education position following her resignation from Nebraska's largest school district.

The University of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that Logan will be the executive director for the new McGraw Center for Educational Leadership in its Graduate School of Education.

The center, which was announced last fall, is part of a gift from the Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Family Foundation and will focus on fostering education leaders, according to a press release.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cheryl Logan as the founding executive director of the McGraw Center for Educational Leadership,” said Pam Grossman, dean of the university's Graduate School of Education. "With her wealth of experience and expertise in the field of education, Dr. Logan is poised to play an instrumental role in the development of the next generation of education leaders. We believe that her innovative and visionary approach will help shape the direction of our center and ensure that the center becomes a driving force for positive change in the field of education."

Logan announced her resignation from OPS in September after five years in the superintendent role. She said in previous interviews that she's homesick and wants to be closer to her family, who reside on the East Coast.

Last fall, Logan also received the 2022 Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Prize in Education from the same foundation for her district leadership during the pandemic. She also received a doctorate in education from the graduate school in 2017 prior to her time as chief academic officer at the School District of Philadelphia.

As executive director of the new McGraw Center, Logan will "develop programs and convene gatherings that benefit multiple constituents," according to the university. She will also work with the graduate schools' leadership programs in K-12, higher education and corporate and adult learning to build "bridges across sectors, equipping leaders to develop visionary approaches to complex challenges in education."

She will start in the position in July following her last day at OPS, which is June 30.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023