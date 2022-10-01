OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan wins award for leadership during pandemic

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan has been recognized by the University of Pennsylvania and McGraw Family Foundation for her district leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Logan was named a recipient of the 2022 Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Prize in Education last week along with two other education officials from around the U.S.

The university's Graduate School of Education and the foundation selected Logan for how she led the district during the pandemic, "enabling Omaha to be one of the first large, urban school districts in the nation to return to in-person learning in 2020," according to a media release.

Award organizers said Logan's partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for a COVID-19 testing study also bolstered the case for her recognition.

"Omaha Public Schools is stronger because of Dr. Logan’s student-centered service and leadership," said Shavonna Holman, school board president, in a statement. "We are proud to share our heartfelt congratulations."

The McGraw Prize was established in 1988 to shine a spotlight on educators who empower students and enhance society, according to a statement from Harold McGraw III, former CEO of The McGraw-Hill Companies.