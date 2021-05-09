OPS superintendent defends academies and pathways, says they will expand opportunities

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan says OPS has some of the finest programs she has seen in her three decades as an educator.

They're just not available to every student. And not all students are encouraged to take advantage of them.

That, she said, is why the district must make changes to the program offerings at all of the district's high schools.

“When you have structures that support one set of children better than they support another set of children, you have to examine that and work so that is not the case," Logan said. "And that’s the case. And it doesn’t feel good for me to say that as a superintendent."

In January, district officials announced a plan to establish academy programs or career pathways at each of the district's high schools, including the two new schools opening in the 2022-23 school year. All students would be required to pick an academy or a pathway at their school.

But months after OPS made the announcement, parents say they still are waiting for specifics on the changes and what they mean for their children.

Parents have flooded the email inboxes of school board members with questions and concerns. They also have spoken at board meetings and organized their own virtual town halls.