OPS superintendent expects COVID-19 anxiety among parents when classes resume

Frederick said health officials will work closely with schools to identify the contacts of a person with a confirmed case and then evaluate which students and faculty may need to be quarantined. Officials also will determine those who have a low risk or no exposure at all and leave the notifications up to the school district.

"I want everyone to know that the health department doesn't close schools," Frederick said. "That's not done in a vacuum. That's done in collaboration with the school districts, with school leaders, and done in partnership."

Lisa Utterback, OPS chief student and community services officer, said the district will work side by side with local health officials and share information about any COVID-19-related cases.

OPS will take direction from health experts on whom to contact and the steps that should be taken when it comes to a possible outbreak in a school, Utterback said.

When school starts next week, OPS students will be divided into two groups and attend school on different days. With that model, Logan said, people should have a reasonable expectation that students will be able to socially distance while sitting in the classroom.