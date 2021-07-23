OPS superintendent recommending that unvaccinated staff wear masks

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan is recommending that unvaccinated staff wear masks on district property.

In a note to staff on Friday, Logan encouraged everyone eligible for a vaccine to get one at one of the many free vaccine clinics throughout the city.

"In order to protect yourself, your coworkers and our students, if you do not get a vaccine against COVID-19, we recommend you wear a face covering when on an Omaha Public Schools campus," Logan wrote.

Masks should be worn over the nose and mouth, the note said.

"The vaccine is optional, but our care for one another should be universal," Logan wrote.

OPS will begin welcoming students back to school on Aug. 16 for the 2021-22 school year.

Logan's note said district officials will talk more in the coming days about the health and safety protocols that will be in place for the upcoming school year.

Logan said officials expect conditions to change in the coming year, which may require a change in some protocols, but schools should remain open.