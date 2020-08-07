OPS superintendent says she made poor choice of words in comments on 'insidious' attitudes of some

Superintendent Cheryl Logan's statement

Logan statement in full:

“These past five months have been some of the most challenging we’ve ever navigated — challenging for our community, our families and for our team of devoted educators and administrators who have worked diligently to prepare for the re-opening of our schools. None of us wanted to be in this position.

“I have witnessed, up-close and personal, the emotional toll this pandemic has taken on families.

“My passion and intensity stem from the same place my drive to lead this school district to the very best of my ability does — a lifelong commitment to children, to being a voice for children and to doing what’s right for children. That said, I acknowledge that I could and should have chosen my words more gracefully. My intent was not to offend anyone, but to convey my deep, personal commitment to ensuring equitable opportunities and support for all our students and for their academic and social-emotional well-being. Above all, our kids’ health and safety must come first.”