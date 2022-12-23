OPS superintendent will be fully vested when she resigns; compensation to top $500,000

Cheryl Logan, superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools, will wrap up her fifth and final contract year when she leaves on June 30, 2023.

OPS officials said that while she won't receive any type of severance package, Logan will become fully vested in the Omaha School Employees' Retirement System as she exits the district next summer.

Vesting establishes a right to a future retirement benefit without additional service. According to the district website, OPS employees will be vested in OSERS once they acquire five years of creditable service.

Once vested, retired employees can claim a monthly lifetime retirement benefit depending on their eligibility.

All full-time OPS employees contribute 9.78% of their pay to OSERS, according to the district. That contribution amount is matched at 101% by the district. The State of Nebraska also contributes 2%.

OPS officials said the district doesn't have a specific amount of how much Logan will receive in pension funds because the numbers won't be calculated until later in 2023.

Logan’s predecessor as OPS superintendent, Mark Evans, also qualified for a similar pension after serving five years as superintendent. When he left in 2018, his pension benefit was calculated at as much as $2,399 per month or $28,788 per year, depending on the option he selected.

Logan’s salary is higher than what Evans earned, so her pension benefits are likely to be somewhat higher.

Logan announced her resignation on Dec. 13, saying it was time for her to move closer to family.

In July, the school board approved a contract extension and raise for Logan, who first joined the district in 2018.

Even though her contract went through June 30, 2025, Logan's resignation isn't considered a breach because she gave the board more than the standard 180-day notice for leaving.

Logan will receive a compensation total of $516,618 for the 2022-23 school year when she resigns next summer, according to a pay transparency notice. This includes a base salary of $329,113, a $12,000 transportation stipend and benefits package.

Logan's compensation also will include any accrued but unused vacation days upon her resignation. This could be a payment of up to $58,000.

The OPS board will officially accept Logan's resignation at its next meeting on Jan. 5.

