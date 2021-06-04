OPS taps assistant principal to be next leader of Central High School

The Omaha Public Schools have announced the next principal of Central High School.

OPS announced in a letter to parents that Ellisa Kirksey, who is currently an assistant principal and the activities director at Central, will become principal pending school board approval. She is known as Dionne to friends and colleagues.

Kirksey would replace Principal Ed Bennett, who announced his departure from the school district earlier this year. Bennett said he will be moving to the Minneapolis area for family opportunities.

Bennett has been the principal of Central since 2013, and previously served as an assistant principal of the school.

Kirksey has more than 30 years of experience with OPS. In 1990, she started as a social studies teacher at King Science and Technology Magnet Center.

In 1998, she moved to the OPS student and community services department. She began her current job at Central in 2000.