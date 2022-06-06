OPS teachers express concerns about stipends for staff retention

Omaha Public Schools staff have concerns about stipends that were recently created to improve district staff retention.

District officials announced a stipend proposal on June 1 following a mass exodus of teachers, including a 43% increase in staff departures from last year in OPS.

Red T-shirts filled Monday’s school board meeting as many members of the teachers union said they were afraid the money, which would be implemented this fall, would come with strings attached.

Full-time staff would get $4,500 a year, while part-time staff would receive $2,250 for the next two school years. District officials said they anticipate the money would be distributed on Sept. 1, Dec. 1 and May 15.

The stipends are part of proposed amendments to the district’s allocation plan for nearly $280 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. The money will come from reductions in other areas of the district’s allocation plan, such as infrastructure projects.

In addition to $72 million worth of stipends, the proposal included $5.2 million to fund teacher home visits, $5 million for loss of plan time and $200,000 for hybrid class instruction.

While the board approved the amendments Monday, almost a dozen teachers expressed concerns during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“The announcement of stipends last week makes it appear there were strings attached to it,” said Robert Miller, president of the Omaha Education Association.

Miller said members are wondering if accepting the stipend money will result in an expectation of working longer hours, tolerating larger class sizes or covering more classes.

Larger class sizes was a common concern among OPS staff on Monday.

When Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced the stipends on June 1, she also said the district is expecting about 230 certified staff positions to be unfilled in August.

Cathy Scurlock, an OEA representative, said she had to step away from her class this year to teach a different program because of the size.

“The stress of larger class sizes that made it difficult to adequately address student behaviors and connect with my students — (which is) one way to decrease student behaviors — in addition to the coverages was a huge strain to me,” she said.

Charles Wakefield, chief operating officer for OPS, said the new cap for elementary class sizes will be 28 students, though less than 10% of elementary classes will have close to that number. He said the previous cap was 24 students.

Wakefield said the cap will move from 26 to 30 in middle school. The high school cap for the 2022-23 school year will be 35.

Teachers also said they don’t want the stipends to affect future compensation negotiations.

“Will the district be willing to assure us that offering these stipends for the next two years does not abrogate the obligation to bargain?” said Molly Davies, an OEA negotiator.

District officials said the stipends don’t have any strings attached. Board member Tracy Casady said they were created to be a relief and to help “our staff in this economy.”

Some teachers said the changes are positive steps, but the district still isn’t improving working conditions.

“To some extent, this loyalty bonus might temporarily slow down the exodus, but the exodus will continue to happen without long-term solutions,” said Rachel Benzoni, who resigned from OPS last month.

Board member Spencer Head said he hopes the district doesn’t “see this as fixing the problem.”

“We need to address why teachers aren’t happy where they are, or not respected, valued or listened to,” he said. “We still have work to do.”

