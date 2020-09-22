OPS teachers express discomfort with district's back-to-classroom plan

Teacher Kate Wiig told the school board that teachers feel blindsided and overwhelmed by the district’s decisions.

“And what bothers me the most is that teachers are going to end up making all of this work,” Wiig said. “We’re going to sacrifice our health and we’re going to exhaust ourselves to the point that we are more susceptible to illness because we can’t bear the idea of not being enough for kids.”

Superintendent Cheryl Logan said families have overwhelmingly said they want to be back in school. Logan said remote learning will continue to be an option for families who prefer it.

The superintendent took a point of personal privilege to respond to comments that she said were offensive.

“No one, and I mean no one, in the State of Nebraska has put themselves on the line more than I, and this board, and this school administration, to protect the young people and the community of Omaha,” Logan said. “We have taken a very strong stance in things that matter and things that were difficult.”

Next month, many OPS schools will be opening under the district’s Family 3/2 Model, which calls for students to be divided into two groups, each of which would attend school in person part of the week.