OPS teachers tell board that they're 'running on empty' amid staff shortages

Several teachers at Omaha Public Schools say they don't feel valued or supported by the district in the current staffing crisis, which has been made worse by a raging omicron surge.
Six OPS staff members spoke at Thursday's school board meeting to express their fears about the vacancies left by sick staff in schools and asked the board to come up with more solutions to help address the shortage.
Michelle Settlemeyer, a member of the Omaha Education Association board of directors, said 53 teachers had to cover staff absences at one high school for a single day last week.
Settlemeyer said classrooms are not getting cleaned, classes are being split between teachers and "we are all running on empty." Teachers are working more than 20 extra hours a week, she said.
The district needs to act now to alleviate the staff shortages, she said.
"We are feeling like we are talking to a wall," Settlemeyer said. "It makes coming back the next day that much harder."
The shortage is out of control, and classrooms are growing in size because there are no substitute teachers, said Robert Miller, president of the teachers union.
Teachers who are sick with COVID-19 have to stay home without being paid if they are out of sick days, he said.
"The current environment that teachers are in require another adjustment to be considered," Miller said.
Kathy Poehling, a fifth grade teacher, said she's heard from many teachers who are planning to retire at the end of the semester "because they have no hopes things will change."
Miller asked the board to consider strategies other Omaha-area districts are implementing, such as shortened school weeks or COVID-19 pay for sick vaccinated staff.
The Millard and Bellevue school districts have shortened their school weeks to address the staffing shortage. Other Nebraska districts that have announced closures include Beatrice, Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings and Wahoo.
Millard announced Monday that it will switch to remote learning for Friday, Jan. 28; Monday, Jan. 31; and Friday, Feb. 11.
Superintendent Jim Sutfin said this week that the district is in "crisis mode" because of the staff absences made worse by the omicron surge.
Bellevue later called off school for the same days as Millard.
"Similar to many other school districts, we are experiencing challenges at every position that help schools run safely," Bellevue officials said in a letter to parents on Wednesday.
In an interview this week with The World-Herald, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said her concerns about staffing are "at the level where it keeps me up at night." She noted that education, as well as numerous other professions, is dealing with staffing shortages.
"Nobody is happy. Children are the most needy they have ever been in the classroom," Logan said. "And teachers are experiencing the pandemic along with their students. They don’t go home to a non-pandemic world."
As of Wednesday, the district has had to close only six elementary classrooms because of COVID-19 outbreaks this school year, Logan said. Some of them were either early childhood or special education rooms that don't use masks.
Masks are required at OPS, but the district has accommodations for students with significant disabilities.
Logan said on Thursday that the district has implemented several initiatives to help address the shortage, including two new COVID-19 testing sites and five additional non-student days this year.
Logan said the district doesn't have a specific threshold for staff absences when deciding to close a school if enough employees are out sick. The district evaluates student and staff absences twice a day per school.
"If it’s Ponca Elementary School that has eight staff, and you say 10% are out, it’s different than saying 10% at South (High School)," she said. "So we really look at it based on whether or not we can safely and sufficiently run our instructional program in person."
Logan said she usually receives a heads-up from a principal if there is going to be a building or classroom problem caused by absences.
"We are always going to err on the side of (caution)," she said.
OPS keeps track of confirmed COVID-19 cases on its online dashboard but updates the numbers only every Friday. As of Jan. 14, the district had 152 cases among staff and 592 cases among students.