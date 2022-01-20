OPS teachers tell board that they're 'running on empty' amid staff shortages

"Similar to many other school districts, we are experiencing challenges at every position that help schools run safely," Bellevue officials said in a letter to parents on Wednesday.

In an interview this week with The World-Herald, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said her concerns about staffing are "at the level where it keeps me up at night." She noted that education, as well as numerous other professions, is dealing with staffing shortages.

"Nobody is happy. Children are the most needy they have ever been in the classroom," Logan said. "And teachers are experiencing the pandemic along with their students. They don’t go home to a non-pandemic world."

As of Wednesday, the district has had to close only six elementary classrooms because of COVID-19 outbreaks this school year, Logan said. Some of them were either early childhood or special education rooms that don't use masks.

Masks are required at OPS, but the district has accommodations for students with significant disabilities.

Logan said on Thursday that the district has implemented several initiatives to help address the shortage, including two new COVID-19 testing sites and five additional non-student days this year.