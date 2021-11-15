OPS teachers tell school board they are picking up too much slack amid shortage

On a typical day at Chris Proulx's school, there are six to 10 teachers absent with no substitute teachers available.

Those absences lead to a random rotation of teachers covering classes at the Omaha Public Schools building. Proulx, a physical education teacher, said students could have a different teacher from day to day. And teachers could be teaching subjects they're not certified to teach.

If too many teachers are gone, multiple classrooms of students will have to report to the cafeteria to have what Proulx called "a glorified study hall period for as many as 100 students."

Proulx did not identify the school where he works.

"I tip my hat to all my colleagues who are stepping up and going that extra mile for our students this year, but if I knew personally that my child had a PE teacher or an art teacher teaching them algebra, I'd be a very unhappy parent," Proulx said.

Proulx and three other OPS employees detailed for the school board Monday evening how staffing shortages are interrupting classroom education.

They weren't alone. OPS teachers packed the school board meeting, all wearing red in solidarity.