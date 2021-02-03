OPS, teachers' union agree to new contract that includes salary increases for teachers

Omaha Public Schools and its teachers union have agreed on a new contract that will increase the starting salary for teachers and give special education teachers additional compensation.
The OPS school board unanimously approved the contract on Monday night. Members of the Omaha Education Association, which represents OPS teachers, ratified the agreement with about 81% voting to support it.
The contract will cover the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
Robert Miller, president of OEA, told the school board on Monday night the negotiation process prompted good dialogue between the two sides and language in the contract was changed because of those discussions.
Miller said the process was not adversarial, and together OPS and OEA worked toward an agreement that is the "step in the right direction for educators."
Superintendent Cheryl Logan said at the board meeting that teachers' commitment and personal sacrifices are recognized and appreciated. She said she believed that was reflected in the details of the contract.
Charles Wakefield, OPS chief human resources officer, told the school board that the contract provides increases in salary, an adjustment to insurance at the request of OEA and a revision to salary schedules.
Under the approved contract, starting teachers will receive a $500 increase to base salary, bringing it $43,000 in the 2021-22 school year. For the 2022-23 school year, the base salary increases $1,000 to $44,000.
The salary schedule was adjusted for veteran teachers with masters degrees, as well. Increases per step were increased from 2% to 3% beginning with teachers in year 11 of their careers in 2021-22.
In the 2022-23 year, increases per step go from 3% to 4% beginning with teachers in year 16 of their careers.
"This provides our most experienced teachers with masters degrees and above significant salary increases recognizing their value to our students," Wakefield said.
Under the new contract, special education teachers will receive an additional 5% increase in pay.
Wakefield said the increase will allow the district to recruit special education teachers, an area that is in extreme shortage across the nation.
"Special ed is one of the hardest to fill, and there are limited places that we are very successful recruiting across the Midwest," Wakefield said.
Wakefield said OPS has teachers within the district who have the endorsements to teach special education but are teaching in other areas. He said the district will be monitoring whether the additional compensation will entice any of those teachers to return to special education classrooms.
Board member Marque Snow asked if the district is prepared to monitor whether the increases in salary will help retain and recruit teachers to the district.
"I don't want us to do this stuff and then not track if we're actually successful," Snow said.
Wakefield said OPS monitors recruiting at all times and looks at where the district gets teachers from and what type of teachers.
