OPS, teachers' union agree to new contract that includes salary increases for teachers

The salary schedule was adjusted for veteran teachers with masters degrees, as well. Increases per step were increased from 2% to 3% beginning with teachers in year 11 of their careers in 2021-22.

In the 2022-23 year, increases per step go from 3% to 4% beginning with teachers in year 16 of their careers.

"This provides our most experienced teachers with masters degrees and above significant salary increases recognizing their value to our students," Wakefield said.

Under the new contract, special education teachers will receive an additional 5% increase in pay.

Wakefield said the increase will allow the district to recruit special education teachers, an area that is in extreme shortage across the nation.

"Special ed is one of the hardest to fill, and there are limited places that we are very successful recruiting across the Midwest," Wakefield said.

Wakefield said OPS has teachers within the district who have the endorsements to teach special education but are teaching in other areas. He said the district will be monitoring whether the additional compensation will entice any of those teachers to return to special education classrooms.