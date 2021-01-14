OPS teachers want COVID vaccines before returning to in-person lessons 5 days a week

The Omaha Education Association says Omaha Public Schools teachers want to return to teaching students in-person five days a week, but not before staffers receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Robert Miller, the association president, said in a press release that OEA is "deeply disappointed in the way OPS has moved forward with plans to attempt a return to normalcy in our school buildings."
OEA represents about 2,800 OPS teachers and staff.
Miller said OPS leadership did not consult teachers or school staff before moving forward with changes to the school schedule. He said OEA is in favor of a return of students, but only after teachers and staff have received the vaccine.
"In our view, it is absolutely imperative that OPS educators and staff are vaccinated before we return to greeting, teaching and caring for all of our students each and every day," Miller said. "Without vaccinated educators and staff, every school day at every OPS school buildings becomes a potential virus super-spreader event."
OPS said in a statement that as the district prepares for the return to in-person learning, its commitment to the "the health and safety of all students and staff remains at the forefront."
OPS announced Tuesday that its students will attend school in person five days a week starting next month.
Elementary and middle schools will transition to five in-person days per week Feb. 2. High schools will transition to five in-person days per week Feb. 17.
It will be the first time this school year and the first time since March 2020 that OPS students will attend school in person five days a week.
Since in-person lessons resumed in October, the district has been following the Family 3/2 model. Under that model, students throughout the district are divided into two groups, each of which attends school in person part of the week and learn remotely on the other days.
That model will continue until the February transition dates.
OPS teachers have been told they could receive COVID-19 vaccines between January and March, but the timeline is up to state and local health departments.
Abigail Ceremuga, who teaches English language learners at Omaha South High School, said Thursday that teachers felt "blindsided" by the announcement.
Ceremuga said she doubts the district can return safely to in-person learning without adding layers of protection for students and staff.
"The administration, from the top down, they're not the ones in the trenches with us in these schools," she said. "And it's insulting and unnerving for them to make decisions that will impact my life and my health without taking my own opinions and safety into consideration."
OPS officials said they have health and safety measures in place throughout the district, such as face coverings and enhanced disinfecting measures. OPS also pointed to its partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which will expand to three additional schools this month.
The partnership between UNMC and OPS allows for saliva testing to detect asymptomatic students and staff using a method developed at UNMC.
OPS said in a statement that officials are prepared if schools or classrooms need to temporarily shift to remote learning based on contact tracing in schools or community conditions.
"At Omaha Public Schools, we deeply value the tremendous effort of our staff, students and families to adapt and overcome during this unprecedented time," OPS said. "We have regular conversations with labor partners and have been discussing plans to welcome students in-person five days each week since December."
Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 342 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of cases to 57,470.
In the last 14 days, schools in the county have reported 108 cases, with 40 staff and 68 students with COVID-19, health officials said. Fifty-three people were in quarantine and 188 were self-monitoring.
World-Herald staff writer Joe Dejka contributed to this report.
