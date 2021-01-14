OPS teachers want COVID vaccines before returning to in-person lessons 5 days a week

Elementary and middle schools will transition to five in-person days per week Feb. 2. High schools will transition to five in-person days per week Feb. 17.

It will be the first time this school year and the first time since March 2020 that OPS students will attend school in person five days a week.

Since in-person lessons resumed in October, the district has been following the Family 3/2 model. Under that model, students throughout the district are divided into two groups, each of which attends school in person part of the week and learn remotely on the other days.

That model will continue until the February transition dates.

OPS teachers have been told they could receive COVID-19 vaccines between January and March, but the timeline is up to state and local health departments.

Abigail Ceremuga, who teaches English language learners at Omaha South High School, said Thursday that teachers felt "blindsided" by the announcement.

Ceremuga said she doubts the district can return safely to in-person learning without adding layers of protection for students and staff.