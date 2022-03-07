OPS teachers will receive extra pay to teach summer school

Omaha Public Schools teachers will be receiving extra pay to teach summer school in 2022 and 2023.

During a meeting Monday night, the OPS board approved a collective bargaining agreement between the district and the Omaha Education Association that sets the new rate.

Summer school teachers previously received an extra duty rate of $28.50 per hour to teach outside of the normal school year. The change will increase the rate to $40 per hour.

The agreement says the change was spurred by the district's desire to serve additional students who were affected by the pandemic. The new rate will be for the 2022 and 2023 summers only.

"It's another step to recruit and support educators over the summer," said Superintendent Cheryl Logan.

Omaha-area school districts have been creating incentives over the past several weeks to attract and retain staff amid a worsening shortage.

On Jan. 12, Logan announced that OPS student teachers will receive a stipend of $9,000 per semester. Students who work half a semester would receive $4,500.

The Westside Community Schools announced on Feb. 4 that they will offer free tuition to Midland University for paraprofessionals who want to become teachers.

Other metro-area school districts including Westside and Millard are also creating student teacher stipends following OPS's announcement.

