OPS to do remote learning for two weeks following winter break

Omaha Public Schools students will begin the second semester of the school year by doing remote learning until the middle of January.

The school district announced on Wednesday that students will begin the semester with remote learning on Jan. 5. Teachers will provide instruction from their classrooms and students are expected to tune in from home on their district-provided iPads.

Students will return to in-person learning following the Family 3/2 Model on Jan. 19. Under that model, students throughout the district are divided into two groups, each of which attend school in person part of the week.

After starting the school year remotely, OPS opened schools for in-person learning in October under the Family 3/2 Model. The model calls for students to be divided into two groups, each of which attend in person for part of the week.

Special education students will return to school five days a week as early as Jan. 5.

Students still will have the option to do full remote learning second semester if they don't want to return to in-person lessons.