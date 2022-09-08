OPS to increase spending by $20 million in proposed 2022-23 budget

Omaha Public Schools officials have proposed a spending increase of $20 million for this year's budget to accommodate higher salaries and contracted services.

The board received an update from Shane Rhian, chief financial officer, during Thursday's meeting to review the proposed budget, which calls for increasing the district's general fund budget from $690 million to $710 million for the 2022-23 school year.

The general fund budget will also come with a slight decrease of the district’s tax levy by about $0.002 from last year to roughly $1.231 per $100 of assessed value.

Rhian said OPS expects an 8% increase in spending on salaries and benefits and an 18% spending increase for contracted services. The budget also proposes a 9% increase for equipment costs but a 33% decrease in spending on supplies and materials.

The spending increase would be covered with an additional $20 million in expected revenue this year, Rhian said. The extra revenue is expected to come from a normal boost in state aid and increased property valuations.

"Revenues and expenses must be in balance," he said.

The district also proposed reducing its general fund reserves by nearly $14 million. Rhian said district policy allows the general fund to reach only a percentage of the previous year's spending, so the district occasionally has to spend more of the general fund reserves to keep the balance down.

While budgeting initiatives and spending priorities shift year to year, Rhian said the majority of the budget goes toward staff salaries and benefits. About 78% of the 2022-23 general fund budget will be allocated to paying employees.

"District staff truly are our most valuable resource," he said. "Eighty-nine percent of staff are classroom or student-facing (positions). The majority of the general fund budget goes to them."

The board will host a joint budget hearing on Sept. 21 with eight other political subdivisions in Douglas County. The budget will be up for adoption at the next board meeting, on Sept. 22.