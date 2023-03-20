The Omaha Public Schools board has selected an Arizona-based company to lead its superintendent search, which could be completed before the 2023-24 school year begins.

During Monday's meeting, the board approved a contract with GR Recruiting with a base cost of about $40,500.

GR Recruiting was created in 2019 after President Gary Ray sold his previous company, Ray & Associates, which was the firm that led the district's last superintendent search.

The board's accountability committee interviewed three firms after receiving six company proposals.

"We are trying to make sure we get this right for our community," said Ricky Smith, accountability committee chairman. "GR has more than 40 yrs of experience in superintendent searches. GR knows OPS."

The company estimated it would be three weeks before the job application will open online. Before it goes live, the public will able to give input through a survey that will be posted on the district website.

GR Recruiting has placed several superintendents in large, urban areas around the U.S., including candidates in the Detroit Public School District, Kansas City Public Schools, St. Paul Public Schools, Council Bluffs Community Schools and Sioux City Community Schools.

The firm also managed the 2022 superintendent search for Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia — the same search that named current OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan a finalist before she withdrew her name last spring.

The company has Nebraska ties, with a regional director and other staff based in the state.

In GR Recruiting's application packet, it said the company has never been terminated by a client midsearch. The average tenure of superintendents placed by the firm in large and high-poverty districts is nearly eight years.

The total cost of the search includes a $35,000 consultant fee, $3,000 travel fee and $2,500 advertising fee. The price does not include candidate interview expenses, which would have to be paid for by OPS. Additional services will also be charged at $1,500 per day, per associate.

The firm also provides a two-year guarantee on placement of candidates. If the school board is dissatisfied with the new superintendent within two years from the date of employment, resulting in a resignation or termination, GR Recruiting will conduct a new search at no cost.

The district's superintendent searches haven't always gone smoothly. The most recent incident was in 2017, when the board terminated its agreement with Omaha-based firm McPherson & Jacobson for an unsuccessful search following the resignation of Logan’s predecessor, Mark Evans.

A month later, board members switched to Ray and Associates, which considered 74 applicants before choosing Logan.

