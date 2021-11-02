OPS to review its mask policy in early January

With COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 and up coming soon, Omaha Public Schools officials said they will revisit the district's mask policy in January.

At a school board meeting Monday, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan encouraged all eligible people to talk to their doctor and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Food and and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

The FDA cleared kid-size doses — a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use. Once the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives the OK, up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as this week.

While children are at lower risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 than older people, 5- to 11-year-olds still have been seriously affected — including more than 8,300 hospitalizations, about a third requiring intensive care. The FDA said 146 deaths have been reported in that age group.