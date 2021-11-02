OPS to review its mask policy in early January

With COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 and up coming soon, Omaha Public Schools officials said they will revisit the district's mask policy in January.
At a school board meeting Monday, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan encouraged all eligible people to talk to their doctor and get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Food and and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.
The FDA cleared kid-size doses — a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use. Once the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives the OK, up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as this week.
While children are at lower risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 than older people, 5- to 11-year-olds still have been seriously affected — including more than 8,300 hospitalizations, about a third requiring intensive care. The FDA said 146 deaths have been reported in that age group.
And with the extra-contagious delta variant circulating, the government has counted more than 2,000 coronavirus-related school closings just since the start of the school year, affecting more than a million children. In Omaha, that includes the Millard school district's Black Elk Elementary, which will be closed until Nov. 15 because of a spike in COVID cases.
When the vaccines are authorized for children 5 and up, Logan said the district will be releasing public service announcements to spread the word.
"The more people who are protected, the sooner our community can reach its new normal after three school years disrupted by the pandemic," Logan said.
As part of that, Logan said that OPS officials in early January will review the district's mask policy in consultation with expert partners from the Douglas County Health Department, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Based on that consultation, Logan said, OPS administrators could bring an updated recommendation back to the school board. She said next steps could depend on many factors, including community health conditions.
"We know those can change rapidly," Logan said.
The district may need to remain flexible with health and safety protocols and procedures for some time, Logan said, but the focus continues to be on maintaining in-person learning.
Since the beginning of the school year, OPS has required all students and staff to wear masks while inside the district's school buildings. Unlike other districts in the metro, OPS has not changed that policy throughout the year.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
