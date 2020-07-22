OPS to use old student code of conduct after board declines to approve new one

Perlman said if a student reports that they were sexually assaulted, then it must be reported to police immediately.

“Staff in OPS do not have the ability to screen those reports and decide which ones get forwarded to law enforcement,” Perlman said. “They’ve done that in the past, and the board has strengthened the policies to make clear that’s not acceptable.”

At the board meeting last week, Perlman’s questions prompted a long discussion about what Nebraska statute says about third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor offense such as groping or other inappropriate touching.

Anne MacFarland, the district’s student and community services coordinator, told the board that when it comes to third-degree sexual assault, the intent of the student matters. Common instances arise in a school setting, such as a teammate slapping another player on the butt after a good play in basketball, where the intent would have to be investigated.

“Again, it is about the intent of the student who commits the action, not the victim,” MacFarland said.

She said the district would be referring thousands of incidents to law enforcement to investigate, given the nature of schools.