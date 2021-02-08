OPS unveiling proposed changes to busing, school choice policies for all high schools

Zone one consists of Burke, North and South High Schools. Zone two consists of Central, Benson and the new school 156th and Ida Streets. And zone three consists of Northwest, Benson and the new school at 60th and L Streets.

The district has also added one additional partner high school option based on where the student lives. For example, for Burke that partner high school would be Northwest. Or for North the partner school would be the new school at 156th and Ida Streets.

Hughes said each student would be eligible to attend and get transportation to the two schools that are within their zone and then the one partner school.

"While we cannot provide transportation to every student to every school and or program, the plan that we described does provide students access, with transportation, to many programs," Hughes said.

Each year in January, eighth grade students turn in selection forms for their first, second and third choices for high school placement. Hughes said about half of OPS students choose their neighborhood school as their first choice.