OPS unveiling proposed changes to busing, school choice policies for all high schools

Omaha Public Schools families are getting their first opportunities to review the district's reworked transportation and school-choice policies for the district's high schools.
Starting in the 2022-2023 school year, OPS will grow from a seven high school district to a nine high school district. Construction is ongoing for the two new schools, at 60th and L Streets and at 156th and Ida Streets.
The completion and opening of those two new schools means changes have to be made to the district's high school student assignment plan.
The student assignment plan helps determine where a student attends school, their eligibility for transportation and their priority for school choice. The district is holding virtual sessions for parents and students to get more information.
There are sessions on Thursday at 11 a.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. and Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Spanish. Links to those sessions can be found on the districts website, district.ops.org.
The OPS school board will discuss the plan at a workshop on Feb. 22. The information will be presented at a school board meeting on March 1, and the board is expected to vote on it at the March 16 meeting.
During the first virtual session on Monday night, Casey Hughes, a member of the district's research department, walked parents through the changes.
The current high school student transportation plan transports 5,100 students with 130 buses for a cost of about $5.9 million. The proposed plan would transport about 4,400 students with 113 buses for $4.9 million.
Hughes said about 60% of high school students attend their neighborhood school.
Under the current plan, about 1,700 students are eligible for transportation to their neighborhood school. However, the plan only supports eligibility to three of the current high schools and only for students who live more than three miles away from school.
For the new plan, the district created neighborhood transportation areas in each of the nine high school attendance areas. The district used streets instead of distance to draw transportation areas.
Under the new plan, about 13% of all high school students would be eligible for transportation to their neighborhood schools. Eligibility would expand from three high schools to all nine high schools.
For non-neighborhood schools, OPS has grouped all high schools into three zones. A student would be eligible for transportation to the two other schools in the same zone as their neighborhood school.
For example, if a student lived in the Burke High School attendance area they would be eligible for transportation to both North and South High Schools.
Zone one consists of Burke, North and South High Schools. Zone two consists of Central, Benson and the new school 156th and Ida Streets. And zone three consists of Northwest, Benson and the new school at 60th and L Streets.
The district has also added one additional partner high school option based on where the student lives. For example, for Burke that partner high school would be Northwest. Or for North the partner school would be the new school at 156th and Ida Streets.
Hughes said each student would be eligible to attend and get transportation to the two schools that are within their zone and then the one partner school.
"While we cannot provide transportation to every student to every school and or program, the plan that we described does provide students access, with transportation, to many programs," Hughes said.
Each year in January, eighth grade students turn in selection forms for their first, second and third choices for high school placement. Hughes said about half of OPS students choose their neighborhood school as their first choice.
Since there are not enough spots for every student to get their first choice, the district has a prioritization system for student placement. Beginning in 2022-2023, the district would prioritize neighborhood students first, and those students would be guaranteed a spot at their neighborhood high school.
The second prioritization would be for students who have a sibling at the high school. The third is for students who are applying to a partner school where they would be eligible for transportation. And fourth would be students who are applying to a non-partner school where they are not eligible for transportation.
In addition to changes to the student assignment plan, programmatic changes are also coming to OPS high schools beginning next school year. The district is implementing academies and pathways at all of the high schools.
According to definitions provided by OPS, academies are small learning communities with a career focus. Pathways are a series of four or more classes focused on a group of related careers.
Starting next school year, all high schools will be moved to a block schedule and freshman will take a freshman seminar course to explore their interests and the courses they may want to take.
After their freshman year, students will select an academy or a pathway at their school.
The school board never voted on the plans which has at least one parent group concerned. The parent group at Central High School has sent a letter to its members saying the district needs to be more transparent on why the "sweeping changes are being made" and how they are supposed to benefit current and future students.
"We need to understand what this is supposed to accomplish, what the metrics are to measure success and who will be providing the community updates and results of success or failure," the letter said.
The group is asking people to email their board representatives and plan on showing up to the next school board meeting on Feb. 18.
