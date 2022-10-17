OPS updates transportation contract to include raises, penalties for bus drivers

Omaha Public Schools officials are raising wages and penalty fees for bus drivers in an attempt to improve transportation after a rocky start to the school year.

During Monday's meeting, the OPS board approved an updated contract with Student Transportation of America, the vendor that manages the majority of the district's school bus routes and transports 18,000 students daily.

The contract includes increasing driver wages to at least $22 per hour while also hiking penalty fees, which are charged to Student Transportation of America depending on its performance.

OPS has had a monumental bus driver shortage this school year, resulting in students continuously showing up to school late or not getting a ride at all. Parents have reported driving their children to school multiple days in a row or bus rides lasting up to an hour and a half.

Superintendent Cheryl Logan said that besides the updated contract, everything is on the table for district officials who are trying to brainstorm solutions to the shortage.

"I think it is important to note: unless we get more drivers, it is going to be very difficult for us," she said.

Charles Wakefield, chief operations officer, said the increased penalty fees will put "some stake in the game" for Student Transportation of America.

The vendor will now have to pay more money if their performance isn't up to par. According to the updated contract, a $54 fine will be charged for each bus that is 10 to 19 minutes late unless the delay is due to traffic or discipline problems. If a bus is 20 to 29 minutes late, the vendor will be fined $81.

If a bus is more than 30 minutes late, the district will charge 1.5 times the cost of the route.

Wakefield said one new fee is a $50 charge each time a driver fails to notify OPS 30 minutes prior that it will be late on a route.

The additional cost for the higher pay will amount to about $1.2 million, but the district doesn't expect the cost to exceed the original transportation budget due to a decreased number of routes and the increased penalty fees.

The amended contract also requires that Student Transportation of America provide eight staff members to help answer parent calls to the district's transportation hotline, 531-299-0140, during the second week of January through the third week of February to assist with winter-related concerns.

"This reflects the value we place on timely communication with our families, especially if there is going to be a change in the bus route," Logan said.

The contract was made retroactive to Aug. 1 when the board approved it Monday. Student Transportation of America is required to distribute back payment for raises to its drivers no later than Nov. 1.