OPS wants parents' input on how the district should spend $280M in COVID relief money

The iPad purchase, which was approved by the school board in May 2020, allowed all students in the district to do remote learning when the district started the 2020-21 school year virtually.

OPS was allocated $86.4 million from the second COVID-19 relief bill. That money needs to be spent by Sept. 30, 2023.

From the third bill, OPS was given $194.1 million. Under that bill, schools must reserve 20% for summer programs and other efforts to address learning loss. The money needs to be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.

The district has not yet spent any of the money from the second or third bill. District officials want the public to weigh in on how to spend the $280.5 million.

District officials have come up with four priorities for how the money is to be spent: academic recovery and acceleration supports; well-being of students and staff; infrastructure for the future; and family and community engagement.

Fateama Fulmore, principal supervisor for OPS, said under those priorities, district officials will have a starting point for their work. But they want to hear feedback from families on topics they think need extra attention, such as tutoring or students' mental health.