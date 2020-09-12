OPS weighing several factors as it plans return to in-person learning

But Logan acknowledged that Douglas County was probably far from reaching those other metrics.

“As a school district, we’ll have to make some decisions on whether or not we are going to move forward, realizing that there’s increased risk with those metrics not met,” she said.

Board member Lou Ann Goding said that after looking at the data and seeing what’s happened in other school districts, it seems like elementary and middle school kids can return to school soon, with high school students coming back a few weeks after that.

Board member Tracy Casady said that she is proud that OPS has kept health and science as a guiding light in making these decisions and that she will follow whatever health experts recommend going forward.

Several other board members said they have faith in Logan and will support the decisions she makes about return-to-school plans.

McVea applauded OPS officials for their careful approach to reopening schools and said COVID-19 cases vary by ZIP code in Douglas County.