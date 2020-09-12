OPS weighing several factors as it plans return to in-person learning

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan wanted to have a conversation about risk with her school board this week.
As the largest school district in the state plans a phased approach to returning to in-person learning for the first time since March, Logan said numerous factors need to be considered.
Douglas County likely won’t hit the metrics recommended to OPS officials for a 100% return to school anytime soon.
OPS students aren’t the only people at risk when schools reopen.
Logan said many of the district’s students live in multigenerational households.
“And on the other hand, we can’t stay home forever,” she said. “And we know that children benefit from being in school.”
Logan had this conversation with the school board at its special meeting on Tuesday in which district officials laid out a phased plan to return to school.
The district did not give exact dates for when students would return to school, but Logan said the goal is to have students in school by the start of the second quarter. The first quarter ends Oct. 16.
The district is not planning a 100% return to school for all students.
The first phase of the plan calls for in-person lessons five days a week at J.P. Lord School. The school educates students from across Omaha with a variety of complex needs, often multiple cognitive and physical disabilities.
Bridget Blevins, a spokeswoman for OPS, said in-person services will be offered starting Wednesday at the school.
Families will have the option for their student to participate or continue receiving services virtually.
The second phase of the plan calls for in-person lessons five days a week in the K-12 Alternate Curriculum Program, Elementary Behavioral Skills Program, Early Childhood Special Education and Hearing Impaired Classrooms.
The third, fourth and fifth phases call for the return of elementary schools, middle schools and high schools. Those students would be divided into two groups, each of which would attend school in person part of the week.
Some of the phases could take place simultaneously.
Melissa Comine, the district’s chief academic officer, told the school board that as the district prepares to return to in-person learning, it is refining its approach to remote learning. Families that want to continue with remote learning for the rest of the semester will be offered that option.
“We are planning for a model that allows teachers to facilitate instruction for their students in person and remotely simultaneously,” Comine said.
It will allow students to remain in currently scheduled courses for continuous learning and a seamless transition, she said, although some schedules will have to be adjusted.
Logan has four metrics for a 100% return to school that she said were created in consultation with partners at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Those metrics are:
- The ability to test students and staff with less than a 48-hour turnaround for results.
- Community spread controlled at 50 cases per 1 million people.
- A positive test rate below 5%, and ideally below 3%.
- The ability to have enough staff to operate a school or program.
Logan told the board that she has talked to one of the district’s partners about rapid testing for OPS students and staff and was told that the partner is positioned to deliver that for the district within eight weeks. She did not give more details.
Dr. Kristine McVea, chief medical officer at OneWorld Community Health Centers, told the school board that testing will become important during flu season, when it will be extremely difficult to tell if a student has influenza, strep throat or COVID-19.
But Logan acknowledged that Douglas County was probably far from reaching those other metrics.
“As a school district, we’ll have to make some decisions on whether or not we are going to move forward, realizing that there’s increased risk with those metrics not met,” she said.
Board member Lou Ann Goding said that after looking at the data and seeing what’s happened in other school districts, it seems like elementary and middle school kids can return to school soon, with high school students coming back a few weeks after that.
Board member Tracy Casady said that she is proud that OPS has kept health and science as a guiding light in making these decisions and that she will follow whatever health experts recommend going forward.
Several other board members said they have faith in Logan and will support the decisions she makes about return-to-school plans.
McVea applauded OPS officials for their careful approach to reopening schools and said COVID-19 cases vary by ZIP code in Douglas County.
“Other school districts who have a different population and a different prevalence within their community, and they’re making different decisions than you all may choose to make simply because it’s not all the same, even within the same county, within the same city,” she said.
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.