OPS will not offer remote learning next school year

OPS will still offer an option for students who may not want to return to fully learning in person. The school district will expand the Omaha Virtual School, an existing program in which students spend four days a week learning independently at home and attend in-person sessions once each week.

OPS said in a press release that it will add space for 400 new students in the Virtual School. The current enrollment at the school is approximately 200 students.

New enrollments at the school will be based on space and application criteria, the district said.

OPS started the 2020-2021 school year by having all students in the district do remote learning. In October, the district had students back in schools part time, and in February the district offered full in-person learning.

After returning to in-person lessons, OPS had to temporarily halt in-person classes at some schools because of COVID-19 cases. In November, two of the district's seven high schools, Burke and North, went to all-remote learning at the same time because of COVID-19 cases and additional staff being forced to quarantine.