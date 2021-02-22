OPS will offer summer school to all students, paid internships to high schoolers

Omaha Public Schools students could spend some of their summer inside the classroom.

Because of the disruptions caused by COVID-19, all OPS students will have an opportunity to sign up for summer school. The district has renamed the summer sessions Next Level Learning for Summer 2021.

The sessions are from June 2 to 30 and from July 6 to 23. The district will offer morning sessions, afternoon sessions, full-day sessions or one-hour options. There will also be one-on-one tutoring.

Melissa Comine, chief academic officer at OPS, told the school board about the district’s plans at a meeting last week. It’s the district’s first step in a multipart plan to help students catch up on learning lost to COVID-19.

Comine told the school board that the disruptions caused by the pandemic call for “urgent, aggressive and compassionate action.”

Families will have an opportunity to sign up for summer sessions next month. Transportation to and from school will be available for eligible students.

Comine said elementary and middle school students may have to find a ride to or from school if they opt for the half-day session. At the high school level, transportation will be offered at the beginning, middle and end of the day.