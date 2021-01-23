OPS will receive $86.4 million in federal COVID relief money

Because Nebraska schools are largely already open for in-person learning, the money here will likely be targeted to helping students recover from learning losses.

Some districts are already laying plans to expand their credit recovery efforts and catch up kids through tutoring and after-school and summer school programs. Those extra sessions will require paying existing teachers or hiring supplemental staff.

OPS spokeswoman Bridget Blevins said officials are still working out details of how the money will be used.

She said officials anticipate that it will be used to pay for a multiyear academic recovery plan to address learning loss.

LPS spokeswoman Mindy Burbach said district officials are still developing their plans, as well.

But the district has already said it will use federal relief money to provide a separate remote learning program next school year for families still concerned about students returning to buildings.

The federal infusion is believed to be the single biggest emergency federal appropriation the state has ever received for K-12 schools. It’s four times what Congress provided schools last spring and $10 million more than schools received in the economic stimulus package of 2009.