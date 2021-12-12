OPS workers say 'epic' staff shortage jeopardizes student safety and learning

Staff absences and unfilled positions lead to a random rotation of teachers covering classes they are not certified to teach, the educators said. And because of staffing shortages, class sizes are sometimes bigger, and at times, large numbers of students are put into a room or cafeteria with one or two adults.

After the school board meeting last month, The World-Herald requested an interview with Superintendent Cheryl Logan to discuss the concerns raised by OPS staff. Instead, the newspaper was granted an interview with Chief Talent Officer Cecil Hicks, Student and Community Services Chief Officer Lisa Utterback and Chief Strategy Officer Fateama Fulmore.

Fulmore said that when she sees teachers having a difficult time, she doesn’t see teachers ready to throw in the towel but teachers looking for resources and support.

“What you saw at the board meeting that night is what we do as educators,” Fulmore said. “We advocate for our children. We advocate for what we need to be best for our children.”

Fulmore said students are returning to school with a lot of emotions and some confusion about what has happened in their life over the past two years.