OPS workers say 'epic' staff shortage jeopardizes student safety and learning

Four Omaha Public Schools staff members stood before the school board and said they are worried about the safety of their students.
Already facing what one teacher described as an “epic” staff shortage, the staff members said student behavior problems have increased, leaving teachers to break up fights and deal with bullying and other student behaviors that should be handled by a counselor or a social worker.
“When teachers say, ‘I don’t feel safe at work, nor do I feel those children are safe,’ I take that very seriously,” science teacher Michelle Settlemyer told the school board. “As should you.”
Only four staff members spoke at the meeting last month, but sitting behind them were co-workers wearing red in solidarity and occasionally nodding their heads in agreement.
The staff members’ comments echo what the Nebraska State Education Association found in a recently released survey of its members: Student behavior problems are on the rise across the state. Teacher stress is up. And staffing shortages are compounding the problem.
The OPS educators explained how the staffing shortages that have plagued Nebraska’s largest school district all year are also negatively affecting the students they’re trying to serve.
Staff absences and unfilled positions lead to a random rotation of teachers covering classes they are not certified to teach, the educators said. And because of staffing shortages, class sizes are sometimes bigger, and at times, large numbers of students are put into a room or cafeteria with one or two adults.
After the school board meeting last month, The World-Herald requested an interview with Superintendent Cheryl Logan to discuss the concerns raised by OPS staff. Instead, the newspaper was granted an interview with Chief Talent Officer Cecil Hicks, Student and Community Services Chief Officer Lisa Utterback and Chief Strategy Officer Fateama Fulmore.
Fulmore said that when she sees teachers having a difficult time, she doesn’t see teachers ready to throw in the towel but teachers looking for resources and support.
“What you saw at the board meeting that night is what we do as educators,” Fulmore said. “We advocate for our children. We advocate for what we need to be best for our children.”
Fulmore said students are returning to school with a lot of emotions and some confusion about what has happened in their life over the past two years.
“I can imagine that with everything that a child is carrying from seeing what their family may have been going through and then coming back into school and for some having to learn how to be in school,” Fulmore said.
Taralyn Brown knows that her students need help.
Brown, a school counselor, told the school board that the pandemic has only exacerbated the social and emotional problems of students in her school that, when left unaddressed, create student safety concerns.
Yet she has less time this school year to spend counseling students.
Because of the staffing shortage, she’s often called on to cover other positions.
“We, as counselors, can’t make referrals, counsel students, collaborate with teachers to make behavioral plans for students with chronic behavior, we can’t stop student meltdowns or build students up or have relationships with other peers if we are constantly filling in because of staff shortages,” Brown said.
This is the third consecutive school year in the pandemic, and State Education Association President Jenni Benson said recently that the social, emotional and academic toll of COVID-19 is “growing worse by the day.”
The association is the union representing 28,000 public school teachers, higher education faculty and other education professionals in the state. The association surveyed its membership in November, and 3,105 teachers responded.
More than eight out of 10 teachers said they’ve observed a rise in mental health problems in students.
Of the Omaha Education Association members who responded to the survey, 87% said they have an increased concern for student mental health. And 76% said they are more stressed this school year.
According to the state union, one teacher commented on the survey that disruptive and unsafe behavior at the teacher’s school is “out of control.”
“Our board of education has a goal to lower suspensions,” the teacher said. “My concern is in trying to meet that goal we are not addressing, or helping, students to change their behavior. Instead, we are allowing the continued disruptions and harmful behaviors.”
Other teachers commented that they are spending too much time dealing with the behaviors of a few students instead of teaching.
The survey results did not identify the school districts where the teachers who commented work. Similar issues were brought up at the OPS board meeting last month.
A few videos of fights between students at OPS high schools have been posted on social media. In the videos, staff members and security guards put their bodies between the students to break up the fights and separate students.
In late October, a fight between two female students at South High School sent one student to the hospital after she was cut with a knife. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.
An Omaha Police Department report detailed how a security guard at Central High School was injured while trying to break up a fight at the school on Nov. 16.
A student “began screaming obscenities” at the guard and “intentionally punched him in the eye and mouth with a closed fist and then spit in his face,” the report said.
The police officer saw “what appeared to be a broken blood vessel” in one of the security guard’s eyes, and a tooth had been knocked loose, the report said.
When asked if the district had noticed an uptick in fights and violence at schools this year, Utterback said some days are more challenging than others.
“I will emphasize that our security officers, our school resource officers and our administrators are the individuals responsible for de-escalating and intervening when there is an altercation between two students,” she said.
Safety is everyone’s responsibility, and staff members are expected to be in the hallways, actively supervising and positively engaging with students, Utterback said.
“When a student knows you have a relationship with them and you have to give a friendly reminder or redirection, students usually respect staff members and follow the rules,” Utterback said.
Robert Miller, president of the Omaha Education Association, said that the district has always said teachers don’t need to physically intervene in fights but that educators won’t stand by and let students fight.
And staffing shortages are affecting the security guard position as well. Last week, there were 22 job listings on the OPS website for security guards.
The work of OPS counselors and social workers has been critical as students transition back to school, Utterback said.
“Behavior is a form of communication,” she said. “When a student is not acting appropriately, in some cases, it might be a cry for help. And when you’re able to meet with your social worker or school counselor to discuss what’s going on, when we’re aware there’s an issue going on, we can work with the families and community agencies to align needed supports.”
Partnering with families to better understand what’s happening outside of school is important because those problems can come into the school building, Fulmore said. It can also help the district connect families with resources as more families have trouble meeting basic daily needs such as shelter and food, which can trigger behavior problems like those seen in schools.
OPS staff members have said that what they lack the most this school year is time.
Time to grade papers, plan, contact parents, attend meetings or even go to the bathroom during the school day.
Miller said that the expectation is that staff members will use behavior-correcting tools and strategies to help students but that there’s no room to add anything onto educators’ plates.
“The hours of the day are full,” he said.
OPS started the 2020-21 school year with all students learning remotely. That October, the district had students back in schools part time, and in February, it offered full in-person learning. Some students chose to learn remotely for the entire school year.
All students returned to attending school five days a week this school year.
Miller said that students haven’t been around each other for a long time and that some have forgotten how to verbally express unhappiness or frustration with a fellow student, which can lead to lashing out or physical altercations.
Last week, the New York Times reported that some public schools across the country are going remote on Fridays or canceling classes entirely for a week or more because of teacher burnout or staff shortages.
OPS has already made some adjustments to its calendar to give teachers more time to plan and prepare. Miller suggested that the district might have to go further.
He said the union has offered several solutions to the district on ways to ease staffing shortages, including a four-day school week, no remote learning on snow days, canceling meetings to give teachers more time to plan and grade assignments, and a moratorium on new initiatives from the district.
He said the goal should be to prevent having “a classroom filled with 60 students with one teacher or an educator who is exhausted from being stretched so thin.”
At the last school board meeting, Logan invited everyone, including teachers, to brainstorm solutions.
OPS has tried to get creative this school year to solve some of its staffing shortages. The district hired bilingual students to help translate at parent-teacher conferences and high school students to help tutor elementary students during summer school, and created a “concierge team” that will allow parents or community members to work part time in the district.
Hicks, the chief talent officer, said the district is continuing to work on filling positions at all levels, including teachers, paraprofessionals, nutrition workers and security guards. That includes participating in local and regional job fairs.
OPS is starting to see some increases in the number of applicants, but the district continues to compete with other employers in a tight labor market, Hicks said.
Current staff members are filling in when needed if there’s a shortage or absence, which is not different than other school years when a staff member might be missing or on leave, he said.
“Is that a little bit escalated because of some of the shortages? I think, yes, it probably is,” Hicks said.
Staff members’ contracts allow for additional compensation in certain situations, he said.
Next school year, OPS will open two new high schools, bringing the district’s total number to nine. Hicks said the district has been actively recruiting and accepting staff applications for the new schools for more than a month.
The educators who spoke at the school board meeting last month said they fear that, at the end of the semester or school year, many of their co-workers will choose to leave the district or education entirely because of burnout and stress.
“The district is on a precipice of a disaster should it continue to not listen and hear what its teachers are saying,” Settlemyer told the board.
When asked if they shared that concern, the district officials said OPS remains focused on retention efforts. The district is supporting teachers by offering things like a mentoring program, training staff on how to support students and adding an employee navigator position to help staff get through challenges that come up.
Utterback said people who go into education are incredibly committed to making a difference in the lives of young people.
“Teaching is a calling,” she said. “And it’s a way of life. It’s challenging now, but it’s challenging everywhere. We’re just grateful for those that remain committed and those that are helping us navigate through some difficult times.”
Public school districts in the Omaha metro area
Bellevue Public Schools
Bennington Public Schools
Douglas County West Community Schools
Elkhorn Public Schools
Fort Calhoun Community Schools
Gretna Public Schools
Millard Public Schools
Omaha Public Schools
Papillion La Vista Community Schools
Ralston Public Schools
Westside Community Schools
