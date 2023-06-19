The youngest children in the Omaha Public Schools would no longer be suspended in most cases under the proposed student code of conduct for the 2023-24 school year.

The school board is considering the second reading of the revised code of conduct at a meeting Thursday. If approved, OPS will be prohibited from suspending students in pre-kindergarten through second grade unless they bring a weapon to school.

"Young children need to be taught and then practice self-regulation to develop memory, attention and self-control skills necessary for the learning environment," the revised code says. "If a pre-K through second grade student must be removed from the classroom, they will work in the school with staff and resources to practice and develop skills to support a return-to-the-classroom environment."

First and second grade students currently have a two-day maximum on suspensions, according to the code of conduct.

The revision follows a legislative bill approved earlier this year that required OPS to make the change. Legislative Bill 632, introduced by State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, was a part of the large education package that passed in May. The bill prohibits any school of metropolitan class — with OPS being Nebraska's only district under this category — to suspend students from pre-K to second grade.

McKinney said earlier this year that OPS needs to use alternatives to suspensions to keep students from outcomes like poor academics or involvement in the criminal justice system.

Both McKinney and Elizabeth Eynon-Kokrda from Omaha's Education Rights Council testified during legislative sessions that the district disproportionately suspends and expels minority students, along with students with disabilities, in prekindergarten through second grades.

The district began addressing the problem of disproportionate discipline among minority groups back in 2015 following a review from the Nebraska Department of Education.

While the data isn't broken down by grade, in the 2013-14 year, 51% of the districts suspensions were given to Black students while 18% were for White students. In the district's latest data book in the 2021-22 school year, 49% of OPS suspensions were given to Black students while 16% were for White students.

Connie Edmond from the Nebraska Commission on African American Affairs also testified, saying suspensions send a message of rejection to young children.

"Suspension from school sets children up for failure," Edmond said in her testimony. "There are no second chances."

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023