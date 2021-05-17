OPS's new Buena Vista High School will have a clinic and a YMCA

The Omaha Public Schools’ new Buena Vista High School will include a health clinic and YMCA when it opens in 2022.

The school, at 60th and L Streets, will set aside about 3,600 square feet for the Buena Vista High School Wellness Center. It will feature a YMCA Express and a OneWorld Community Health Centers clinic.

On Monday night, the school board voted 6 to 0 to approve the project. OPS will spend $1 million building the space, but OneWorld and the YMCA will have to provide their own fixtures, furnishing and equipment.

“The opportunity to welcome both the YMCA and OneWorld at Buena Vista High School reflects our commitment to the health and well-being of the young people we serve and our greater Omaha community,” Superintendent Cheryl Logan said in a statement.

Logan said the space was originally designated as a clinic only, but OneWorld told school officials that they didn’t need the entire space. The YMCA was contacted to see if they were interested in the space.

Logan said that the space will remain OPS’s property and that the district will lease it to OneWorld and the YMCA for a nominal fee.

The OneWorld School-Based Health Center will have a nurses station and behavior health services.