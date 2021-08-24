Papillion kindergarten class quarantining because of COVID

A principal of a Papillion elementary school informed parents Monday that students in a kindergarten class at the school would need to quarantine because of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the class.

Matt Hilderbrand, the principal of Patriot Elementary near 96th Street and Schram Road, sent an email to parents noting that the Sarpy/Cass Health Department "has recommended that students in Mrs. O'Leary's Kindergarten class remain at home the rest of the week and monitor for symptoms. This was done out of an abundance of caution as there were multiple confirmed cases as of (Monday)."

Hilderbrand added, "We are navigating this at the school level and want to ensure we are working together to address the health and academic needs of the students in our building."

Hilderbrand's note went out just 30 minutes after the start of the Papillion La Vista school board meeting at which the board decided masks will remain option in the district's schools — for now.