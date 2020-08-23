Papillion La Vista cancels Monday's in-person high school classes because of A/C problems

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools have canceled high school for Monday for those who take classes in person.

The reason is malfunctioning air conditioning equipment.

"We are having air conditioner issues at both (high school buildings) and due to the hot temperatures a decision was made to cancel all classes at both schools," spokeswoman Annette Eyman said.

Temperatures reached 99 degrees Sunday and are forecast to again be in the upper 90s on Monday.

High school students in the remote program will still have classes, Eyman said.

All off-site academies, including zoo, health systems and Metro Jump Start are still on for Monday.

