Papillion La Vista Community Schools superintendent tests positive for COVID

The superintendent of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools tested positive last week for COVID-19, a school official said.

Andy Rikli was experiencing mild symptoms as of Saturday, according to spokeswoman Annette Eyman.

Rikli will be in isolation through Thursday and would be able to return Friday, Eyman said.

In a memo to his staff, Rikli wrote that he started to experience symptoms last Monday evening. He said he stayed home from work Tuesday and got a test through Test Nebraska. He said he did not get results back immediately, so he stayed home again Wednesday.

He then had a rapid test done that came back negative, but when the Test Nebraska results came in, they were positive for the disease.

​Eyman said Rikli does not know how he contracted the disease. The school district has a mask requirement for students and staff.

