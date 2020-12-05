 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Papillion La Vista Community Schools superintendent tests positive for COVID
2 comments

Papillion La Vista Community Schools superintendent tests positive for COVID

{{featured_button_text}}

The superintendent of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools tested positive last week for COVID-19, a school official said.

Andy Rikli was experiencing mild symptoms as of Saturday, according to spokeswoman Annette Eyman.

Andrew Rikli (copy)

Andrew Rikli

Rikli will be in isolation through Thursday and would be able to return Friday, Eyman said.

In a memo to his staff, Rikli wrote that he started to experience symptoms last Monday evening. He said he stayed home from work Tuesday and got a test through Test Nebraska. He said he did not get results back immediately, so he stayed home again Wednesday.

He then had a rapid test done that came back negative, but when the Test Nebraska results came in, they were positive for the disease.

​Eyman said Rikli does not know how he contracted the disease. The school district has a mask requirement for students and staff.

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

2 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert