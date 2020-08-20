Papillion La Vista, Douglas County West schools report coronavirus cases

The Papillion La Vista and Douglas County West school districts reported COVID-19 cases Thursday.
A freshman at Papillion-La Vista High School tested positive, according to district spokeswoman Annette Eyman.
The case was not connected to a case reported a day earlier, Eyman said.
Through contact tracing, officials determined that students and staff's exposure was limited, she said.
In Douglas County West, a high school student tested positive before the first day of school. Thursday was students' first day back from summer break.
Our best staff photos of August 2020
Old Market Protest
Old Market Protest
Disc Golf
Educators Mask Mandate
Educators Mask Mandate
Bounce House
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Sourdough bread baking
Grind It
Metro Baseball
Metro Baseball
Search
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.