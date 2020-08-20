 Skip to main content
Papillion La Vista, Douglas County West schools report coronavirus cases
Papillion La Vista, Douglas County West schools report coronavirus cases

The Papillion La Vista and Douglas County West school districts reported COVID-19 cases Thursday.

A freshman at Papillion-La Vista High School tested positive, according to district spokeswoman Annette Eyman.

The case was not connected to a case reported a day earlier, Eyman said.

Through contact tracing, officials determined that students and staff's exposure was limited, she said.

In Douglas County West, a high school student tested positive before the first day of school. Thursday was students' first day back from summer break.

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

