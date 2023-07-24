Multiple people took to the podium at a Papillion La Vista Community Schools board meeting Monday to express their opinions of how involved parents should be in the district.

The majority of parents supported involvement in curriculum and library books, an issue that has been simmering in the district for several months. School officials have been dealing with a record number of challenges against library books made by people who don't have children in the district.

Parents are claiming the books aren't appropriate for students who have access to them because they include themes of gender identity, race and sex.

Dorothy Reyes said the district's taxpayers should have a right to express their opinion and be involved in school curriculum.

"I have watched the board suppress the community's free speech. I'm tired of what I witness — this agenda that is being pushed," Reyes said. "Taxpayers should have a say in what is happening in our schools. We should not be suppressed."

Roberta Adams echoed Reyes' opinion, saying that it shouldn't matter whether a community member has a child in Papillion La Vista when they submit a complaint.

"For those of us with children who are now adults, you might think our social responsibility is over — our time is done, so don't interfere with those whose children are still in school," Adams said. "If our social responsibility was complete, there would be no reason for us to participate in the tax scheme of school taxes."

Board members reminded the public during the meeting that patrons aren't excluded from giving feedback about the district. The board discussed the proposed revision of its policy regarding controversial materials, which defined what patrons without children can do if they don't agree with curriculum material.

"There's been a lot of talk about, for some reason, people thought patrons were being removed, but that's not the case," said board member Valerie Fisher.

Parents of Papillion La Vista students can fill out a complaint form if they "seek a reconsideration of the educational selections made by the district," according to the policy. Patrons without children in the district can share their concerns with administrators.

Lisa Kuechenmeister said the district already does an excellent job in keeping parents involved by distributing district-level email updates, along with email updates from individual teachers about their own classrooms.

"I am extremely upset by those who do not have kids in our schools or those outside our district who are pushing distrust and a false narrative. Let our trained professionals teach," Kuechenmeister said. "Just because you're a parent does not give you the right to steer the education system. If you do not like what is being taught, you have the right to opt out."

School officials have said that anyone has the ability to see any book offered at specific schools in Papillion La Vista by checking school websites.

Parents also can use the district’s app to see each book their child checks out from the library. They also can ask their child’s library to not allow specific books to be checked out.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023