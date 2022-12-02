Papillion La Vista plans to open high schools to students from outside the district

The Papillion La Vista school district is making plans to accept option-enrollment high school students from outside the district for the first time in at least a decade.

Students would be allowed to apply under the state’s option enrollment program to attend during the 2023-24 school year. That program allows any Nebraska student in kindergarten through 12th grade to attend a school in a district other than their home district, subject to limitations.

Officials say recent classroom additions as well as a dip in enrollment during COVID-19 created room for transfers, though they don’t expect a flood of applicants.

Papillion La Vista already accepts option students in some other grades where it has classroom capacity and sufficient staffing, but its high schools have been closed to option students.

“We have been closed at the high school (level), but with the new additions we now have some room,” spokeswoman Annette Eyman said. “During COVID we lost students, so the additions along with the lost enrollment means we are open.”

Voters approved a $109.9 million bond issue in 2018 that added 18 classrooms at Papillion La Vista High School and 22 at Papillion La Vista South High School. The additions raised building capacity to 2,200 at each school, though the actual working capacity is dependent on staffing.

The current enrollment is nearly 1,830 at Papillion La Vista High and just over 1,900 at Papillion La Vista South, according to the district.

“We don’t expect a huge influx of students,” Eyman said.

She said future projections call for a districtwide enrollment increase, particularly in the elementary grades. The high school classroom additions will accommodate those students as they eventually funnel up into the high schools, she said.

The intent of the option program would be to give parents as much choice as possible without overcrowding classrooms or requiring the district to hire more teachers, said Trent Steele, director of secondary human resources and student services.

Officials would keep a balance in enrollment between the high schools and would take into account future growth in the district when accepting students, he said.

There is a separate internal transfer process that resident students can use to apply for a change of school. Applications for those internal transfers would be considered prior to district officials considering applications from option students outside the district, Steele said.

After completing the internal transfers, the district would have a better idea of the option openings available to outside students, he said.

He said the extra room at the high schools presents an opportunity for the district.

“We do have some space, and I think it can be an opportunity for us to have students from other areas of the metro come in and learn alongside students who are from Papillion La Vista,” he said. “I think that can be very enriching for a learning environment.”

The school board will consider adopting a resolution to establish the parameters for accepting students.

Under a draft resolution presented to the board this week, the district would not accept an option student if it would increase the operating costs of the district or require buying new equipment, technology or furnishings.

In addition, a request could be rejected if it would require the rearrangement of caseloads for staff and contracted professionals or if acceptance would pose a potential risk to the health or safety of students or staff.

A student could also be turned down if acceptance would hurt the quality of educational services being provided to resident students, the resolution says.

Under the resolution, some other district schools and programs would remain closed, including all three middle schools and K-12 special education.