Papillion La Vista recall effort centers on board's handling of fundraiser

Fisher on Tuesday declined to say whether she thought Rikli violated policy.

She noted that a separate complaint has been filed by a resident and a former board member asking state officials to investigate the situation.

"We'll let the system work the way it's supposed to, and we'll let that investigation be cleared, before any conversation occurs regarding it," she said.

Former board member Patricia Conway Boyd and resident Bren Fey have asked that the Nebraska attorney general, Nebraska state auditor and the Nebraska commissioner of education investigate whether policies and laws were broken.

In a letter seeking an investigation, they suggest board members violated the Nebraska open meetings law and procurement guidelines as well as the policy and engaged in a "bait and switch," telling voters it was a classroom and donors it was a performance center.

Fisher said the space at Papio South is a physical education classroom, and that's how it was presented to voters.

"Because a group of people decided to call it a performance center doesn't make it so," she said. "It is a P.E. classroom. That is what it is being used for. And that is what the intent was."