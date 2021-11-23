Papillion La Vista recall effort centers on board's handling of fundraiser

A petition drive is underway to recall a member of the Papillion La Vista School Board.
The effort launched by Loan Eby of Papillion seeks to remove Valerie Fisher, the board secretary.
The recall stems from a dispute over how the superintendent and board handled fundraising for a physical education space added to one of the district's two high schools.
Eby said Fisher did not provide proper oversight to ensure that a district fundraising policy was enforced regarding the project at Papillion La Vista South High School.
Fisher said Tuesday that the board acted properly.
"I, as a board member, feel that we handled things appropriately," she said.
Eby said boosters sought to raise $350,000 to equip the athletic space, which they called the Titan Performance Center. Under district policy, she said, any fundraising over $50,000 required prior board approval.
She said the superintendent should have sought board approval but did not. She said that when the board was made aware of it, they did not take "corrective action."
The board should have conducted an investigation to determine if Superintendent Andy Rikli violated the policy or broke any other laws in regard to the project, she said.
She said she originally wanted to pursue a recall against the three other board officers as well — President Brian Lodes, Vice President SuAnn Witt and Treasurer Fred Tafoya — but they were too close to a reelection vote to be recalled under state law. Fisher was elected in 2020, and her seat is not up for election next year.
Eby said that although district officials said a 2018 bond issue would pay for a physical education addition, the Titan Performance Center "looks nothing like a P.E. classroom."
Building the addition at one school and not the other is "an equity issue," she said.
According to the Sarpy County Election Commission, petition circulators will have 30 days from Nov. 19 to collect 7,229 signatures from valid, registered Papillion La Vista voters to trigger a recall election.
"I don't know if that's realistic or not, and we only have 30 days to do it, but again we're using this as an opportunity to educate people on what is happening in our school district," Eby said.
Fisher on Tuesday declined to say whether she thought Rikli violated policy.
She noted that a separate complaint has been filed by a resident and a former board member asking state officials to investigate the situation.
"We'll let the system work the way it's supposed to, and we'll let that investigation be cleared, before any conversation occurs regarding it," she said.
Former board member Patricia Conway Boyd and resident Bren Fey have asked that the Nebraska attorney general, Nebraska state auditor and the Nebraska commissioner of education investigate whether policies and laws were broken.
In a letter seeking an investigation, they suggest board members violated the Nebraska open meetings law and procurement guidelines as well as the policy and engaged in a "bait and switch," telling voters it was a classroom and donors it was a performance center.
Fisher said the space at Papio South is a physical education classroom, and that's how it was presented to voters.
"Because a group of people decided to call it a performance center doesn't make it so," she said. "It is a P.E. classroom. That is what it is being used for. And that is what the intent was."
She said the board has tried to keep facilities equitable across the district, but the high schools each have some different programming.
For instance, she said, Papillion-La Vista High has a broadcasting center and Papio South has Navy Junior ROTC.
"No building is exactly alike, and the programming isn't exactly alike, but it is equitable," she said.
Both schools have had fundraisers, she said.
Fisher said she's been "very supportive of teachers and the hard work that they do" and worked to ensure educational opportunities for kids.
"I've always been an advocate for taxpayers, being fiscally responsible when I'm making decisions," she said. "I hope that people will consider everything before they would put their signature on this type of petition."
