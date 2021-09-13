Papillion La Vista school board backs superintendent, keeps mask mandate in place

The indoor masking requirement for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools will stay in effect, the school board decided Monday.
Opponents had called on board members to reverse the requirement imposed by Superintendent Andy Rikli two weeks ago.
The opponents punctuated their displeasure Monday by parking a truck across from the district administrative headquarters with an electronic message saying: “Unmask our kids” and “Shame on the PLCS Board.”
But board members voted 6-0 to affirm Rikli’s decision and defended him against some in the crowd who called for him to resign.
Board member Valerie Fisher said she favors making masks optional and doesn’t like wearing a mask.
But Fisher said that kids need to be learning in person with their teachers and peers and that masks are a way to prevent closing down classrooms and putting kids in quarantine.
“For that reason, as difficult as it may be, I support the fact that we had to go back to a mask requirement at this time,” she said.
Board member SuAnn Witt said the delta variant is more contagious for kids and noted that kids under 12 can’t currently be vaccinated. U.S. COVID-19 cases are up more than 300% from Labor Day last year, she said. Weekly pediatric cases nationwide surpassed 250,000 since the start of the pandemic, she said.
“I don’t want to see any more kids gets sick, and if masks can help, then I think we should keep wearing them until we know this virus has left us,” she said.
Renee Arnold, who has two children in Papillion La Vista schools, held a cardboard sign outside the meeting that said “Unmask our children.”
“If you want to have your kid in a mask, that’s totally fine,” she said. “I just don’t think it should be told to parents that they have to something on their child’s face that they don’t believe in.”
The district started the school year with masks optional.
But spokeswoman Annette Eyman said the district’s cases spiked by the third week of school, leading some classrooms to close and threatening to close more.
“At our absolute highest last year, the most student cases we had positive in one week was mid-November, and it was 45,” she said. “We almost doubled our highest number of cases last year in week three of this school year.”
She said the case counts prompted district officials to look at changing their mask protocol.
