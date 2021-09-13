Papillion La Vista school board backs superintendent, keeps mask mandate in place

The indoor masking requirement for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools will stay in effect, the school board decided Monday.

Opponents had called on board members to reverse the requirement imposed by Superintendent Andy Rikli two weeks ago.

The opponents punctuated their displeasure Monday by parking a truck across from the district administrative headquarters with an electronic message saying: “Unmask our kids” and “Shame on the PLCS Board.”

But board members voted 6-0 to affirm Rikli’s decision and defended him against some in the crowd who called for him to resign.

Board member Valerie Fisher said she favors making masks optional and doesn’t like wearing a mask.

But Fisher said that kids need to be learning in person with their teachers and peers and that masks are a way to prevent closing down classrooms and putting kids in quarantine.

“For that reason, as difficult as it may be, I support the fact that we had to go back to a mask requirement at this time,” she said.