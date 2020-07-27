Papillion-La Vista students will have fully remote learning option this fall

Responding to concerned parents, the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools announced Monday that it will join other major metro-area districts in offering an all-remote learning option this fall.

District officials still aim to start school with the majority of students learning in person in the classroom. But now there's an option for Papillion-La Vista parents who are uncomfortable with sending their children back because of COVID-19.

Classes start Aug. 18.

Most school districts have reopening plans that call for switching to remote learning if the spread of the coronavirus reaches high levels, while others plan to allow it from the beginning. In recent weeks, some parents have been pressuring districts to offer that option from the start and to offer it to any student, not just the ones with health problems that require limiting exposure. So the list of districts offering it is growing.

Under the Papillion-La Vista plan, students will not need a medical reason to enroll in remote learning. Any student can enroll.

Students who take classes remotely will not be allowed to participate in athletics or activities at the school. They must enroll for a semester. At the end of the semester, students may choose to return to on-campus learning or continue remotely.