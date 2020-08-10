Papillion-La Vista teachers protest district's reopening plan

Members of the Papillion La Vista Education Association protest the district's reopening plan Monday outside the school administration building.
Members of the Papillion La Vista Education Association demonstrate Monday outside the school administration building in Papillion.
Members of the Papillion La Vista Education Association demonstrated Monday along 84th Street outside the school administration building in Papillion on the eve of the first day of classes. Union members have expressed opposition to the school board's plan for reopening schools. Under the plan, about 90% of students will return in person, with masks and other health protocols, and 10% will learn remotely. Union members have said the density of students in the schools will make it impractical to social distance, making a blended or all-remote plan safer. Demonstrators carried signs with messages including "Protect our community and families," "We don't feel safe with our current plan" and "Protect our babies and elders." At Monday's school board meeting, member Chuck Zurcher said kids need to get back in school. "It's a good plan," he said. "It's the right plan for this community." Omaha educators protest for a mask mandate
More than 200 people attend a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
Tae Gott, 12, and his mom, Veronica Gott, a middle school teacher, carry signs during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
Ashley Sams, an Omaha area teacher, carries a sign during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
More than 200 people attend a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
Colleen Durante, an Omaha area teacher, adjusts the mask of her daughter, Cecilia, 4, during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
Devon Vallejos, an Omaha area teacher, stretches out to show how much 6 feet of separation is during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
Katrina Jacobberger, an Omaha area teacher, leads chants during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
An Omaha area teacher wears a gas mask during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
Phineas Durante, 6, carries a sign during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
More than 200 people attend a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
Bruce Jones, right, a middle school teacher, and his husband, Taylor Frank carry signs during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
Katrina Jacobberger, an Omaha area teacher, leads chants during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
C.J. Guerrero of Omaha shows her support of teachers with her Labrador mix, Lulu, during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
Cathy Scurlock, an Omaha area teacher, carries a sign during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
More than 200 attend a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
Colleen Durante, an Omaha area teacher, attends a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
