Papillion-La Vista teachers protest district's reopening plan

Members of the Papillion La Vista Education Association demonstrated Monday along 84th Street outside the school administration building in Papillion on the eve of the first day of classes.

Union members have expressed opposition to the school board's plan for reopening schools. Under the plan, about 90% of students will return in person, with masks and other health protocols, and 10% will learn remotely.

Union members have said the density of students in the schools will make it impractical to social distance, making a blended or all-remote plan safer.

Demonstrators carried signs with messages including "Protect our community and families," "We don't feel safe with our current plan" and "Protect our babies and elders."

At Monday's school board meeting, member Chuck Zurcher said kids need to get back in school.

"It's a good plan," he said. "It's the right plan for this community."

Omaha educators protest for a mask mandate

